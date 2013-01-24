Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

BASS+

Headphones with mic

SHL3175WT/00
Overall rating / 5
  • Feel it. Bass+ Feel it. Bass+ Feel it. Bass+
    -{discount-value}

    BASS+ Headphones with mic

    SHL3175WT/00
    Overall rating / 5

    Feel it. Bass+

    Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package, these over-the-ear headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits

    BASS+ Headphones with mic

    Feel it. Bass+

    Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package, these over-the-ear headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits

    Feel it. Bass+

    Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package, these over-the-ear headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits

    BASS+ Headphones with mic

    Feel it. Bass+

    Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package, these over-the-ear headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones

      Feel it. Bass+

      • 40mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear
      • Soft ear cushions
      • Compact folding
      40mm Neodymium speakers

      40mm Neodymium speakers

      40mm Neodymium speakers that produce big bold bass

      Big, bold bass that you can feel

      Big, bold bass that you can feel

      Powerful bass to upgrade your listening enjoyment. Don't get fooled by its sleek design as the specially designed bass vent and specially tuned drivers produces ultra-low end frequencies that gives the headphones the unique Bass+ sound signature. Separate acoustic volume is used to make sure high consistency bass performance in every production.

      Folds into a compact form for easy storing and carrying

      Folds into a compact form for easy storing and carrying

      The unique compact fold design gives you the best experience on the go. The headphones can be either flat fold or compact fold for easy portability and easy storage.

      Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

      Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

      Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions and great comfort

      Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

      Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

      Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swiveling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

      Great sound isolation

      Closed type acoustics blocking out ambient noise and providing better sound.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        40 mW
        Sensitivity
        104 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency range
        8 - 23,500 Hz
        Type
        dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Cable Connection
        two-sided
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 51613 98154 2
        Depth
        5.7  cm
        Depth
        2.2  inch
        Gross weight
        0.303  kg
        Gross weight
        0.668  lb
        Height
        8.9  inch
        Height
        22.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.192  kg
        Nett weight
        0.423  lb
        Number of products included
        1
        Tare weight
        0.111  kg
        Tare weight
        0.245  lb
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Width
        7.7  inch
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        2.579  lb
        Gross weight
        1.17  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 98154 9
        Height
        22.3  cm
        Height
        8.8  inch
        Length
        20.7  cm
        Length
        8.1  inch
        Nett weight
        1.270  lb
        Nett weight
        0.576  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        1.310  lb
        Tare weight
        0.594  kg
        Width
        18.5  cm
        Width
        7.3  inch

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        18  cm
        Depth
        7.1  inch
        Height
        2.0  inch
        Height
        5  cm
        Weight
        0.419  lb
        Weight
        0.19  kg
        Width
        19  cm
        Width
        7.5  inch

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.