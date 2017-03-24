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  • Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+

    BASS+ Headphones with mic

    SHL3175BK/00

    Feel it. BASS+

    Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package, these over-the-ear headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.

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    BASS+ Headphones with mic

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    Feel it. BASS+

    • 40mm drivers/closed-back
    • Over-ear
    • Soft ear cushions
    • Compact folding
    40mm Neodymium speakers

    40mm Neodymium speakers

    40mm Neodymium speakers that produce big bold bass

    Big, bold bass that you can feel

    Big, bold bass that you can feel

    Powerful bass to upgrade your listening enjoyment. Don't get fooled by its sleek design as the specially designed bass vent and specially tuned drivers produces ultra-low end frequencies that gives the headphones the unique Bass+ sound signature. Separate acoustic volume is used to make sure high consistency bass performance in every production.

    Folds into a compact form for easy storing and carrying

    Folds into a compact form for easy storing and carrying

    The unique compact fold design gives you the best experience on the go. The headphones can be either flat fold or compact fold for easy portability and easy storage.

    Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

    Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

    Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions and great comfort

    Great sound isolation

    Great sound isolation

    Closed type acoustics blocking out ambient noise and providing better sound.

    Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

    Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

    Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swiveling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.

    Remote control for handsfree calls and music

    Remote control for handsfree calls and music

    An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      8 - 23,500 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      40 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Maximum power input
      40 mW
      Sensitivity
      104 dB
      Type
      dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Cable length
      1.2 m
      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Cable Connection
      two-sided
      Connector
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      20.7  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Length
      8.1  inch
      Width
      18.5  cm
      Gross weight
      1.17  kg
      Height
      22.3  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 51613 98153 2
      Width
      7.3  inch
      Height
      8.8  inch
      Nett weight
      0.576  kg
      Gross weight
      2.579  lb
      Nett weight
      1.270  lb
      Tare weight
      0.594  kg
      Tare weight
      1.310  lb

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      5.7  cm
      Height
      8.9  inch
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 51613 98153 5
      Width
      7.7  inch
      Gross weight
      0.303  kg
      Depth
      2.2  inch
      Nett weight
      0.192  kg
      Gross weight
      0.668  lb
      Nett weight
      0.423  lb
      Tare weight
      0.111  kg
      Tare weight
      0.245  lb

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      5  cm
      Width
      19  cm
      Depth
      18  cm
      Width
      7.5  inch
      Height
      2.0  inch
      Depth
      7.1  inch
      Weight
      0.19  kg
      Weight
      0.419  lb

    • Design

      Color
      Black

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