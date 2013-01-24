Search terms
Ultra light. Big sound.
A seamless addition to your day and effortless to wear, Philips Flite Hyprlite headphones deliver clear sound in carefree comfort. Super slim and incredibly light, you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra light. Big sound.
A seamless addition to your day and effortless to wear, Philips Flite Hyprlite headphones deliver clear sound in carefree comfort. Super slim and incredibly light, you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits
Ultra light. Big sound.
A seamless addition to your day and effortless to wear, Philips Flite Hyprlite headphones deliver clear sound in carefree comfort. Super slim and incredibly light, you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra light. Big sound.
A seamless addition to your day and effortless to wear, Philips Flite Hyprlite headphones deliver clear sound in carefree comfort. Super slim and incredibly light, you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits
Light doesn't mean fragile. Built for life on the go, the headphones cable has built-in strain relief for greater durability and longer life.
Iconic design with fresh, modern high-gloss accents.
The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
Innovative bass tubes in the earbud increase air flow to deliver deep, rich bass.
High-power 12.2 mm drivers are tuned to reproduce clear, crisp sound.
So slim you can barely feel them in your ears, Hyprlite headphones deliver your music in weightless comfort.
Sound
Connectivity
Design
Product dimensions
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton