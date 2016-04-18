Ultra light. Big sound.
A seamless addition to your day and effortless to wear, Philips Flite Hyprlite headphones deliver clear sound in carefree comfort. Super slim and incredibly light, you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits
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Ultra light. Big sound.
Gravity defying headphones
- 12.2mm drivers/ open earbud
- Earbud
Durable cable with strain relief
Light doesn't mean fragile. Built for life on the go, the headphones cable has built-in strain relief for greater durability and longer life.
Sleek metallic gloss accents
Iconic design with fresh, modern high-gloss accents.
Remote control for handsfree calls and music
The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
Bass tube for rich bass
Innovative bass tubes in the earbud increase air flow to deliver deep, rich bass.
High-power drivers deliver clear sound
High-power 12.2 mm drivers are tuned to reproduce clear, crisp sound.
Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit
So slim you can barely feel them in your ears, Hyprlite headphones deliver your music in weightless comfort.
Technical Specifications
-
Sound
- Acoustic system
-
Open
- Diaphragm
-
PET
- Magnet type
-
Neodymium
- Voice coil
-
CCAW
- Frequency response
-
9 –23 000 Hz
- Speaker diameter
-
12.2
mm
- Sensitivity
-
105
dB
- Maximum power input
-
30
mW
- Impedance
-
32
ohm
-
Connectivity
- Cable Connection
-
symmetrical
- Finishing of connector
-
nickel plated
- Cable length
-
1.2
m
- Connector
-
3.5
mm
-
Outer Carton
- Length
-
18.8
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
6
- Width
-
11.7
cm
- Gross weight
-
0.325
kg
- Height
-
12.8
cm
- GTIN
-
1 69 51613 99114 2
- Nett weight
-
0.078
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.247
kg
-
Packaging dimensions
- Height
-
17.2
cm
- Packaging type
-
Carton
- Type of shelf placement
-
Both
- Width
-
9.5
cm
- Depth
-
1.5
cm
- Number of products included
-
1
- EAN
-
69 51613 99114 5
- Gross weight
-
0.039
kg
- Nett weight
-
0.013
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.026
kg
-
Product dimensions
- Height
-
1.65
cm
- Width
-
1.75
cm
- Depth
-
1.16
cm
- Weight
-
0.013
kg
-
Design
- Color
-
White
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