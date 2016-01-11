Search terms

Headphones

SHE3700WT/00
    Ultra small, big bass Philips Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metalized coating for sleek looks with extra protection. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Big beats, pumping bass

      Compact design with vacuum metalized protection

      • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear
      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

      Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit

      Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects

      Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects

      A high quality, glossy and colorful coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.

      Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

      Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

      Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

      Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

      Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

      An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

      A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

      Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

      To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Eartips
        3 sizes S, M, L

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Voice coil
        copper
        Frequency response
        11- 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        20  mW
        Sensitivity
        105  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        copper

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.125  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 25970 70909 9
        Height
        6  cm
        Length
        18.1  cm
        Nett weight
        0.036  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.089  kg
        Width
        8.1  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.127  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70909 2
        Height
        13.9  cm
        Length
        37.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.288  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        0.839  kg
        Width
        17.9  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Depth
        2.7  cm
        EAN
        69 25970 70909 5
        Gross weight
        0.026  kg
        Height
        17.3  cm
        Nett weight
        0.012  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Tare weight
        0.014  kg
        Width
        5  cm

