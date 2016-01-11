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  • Big beats, pumping bass Big beats, pumping bass Big beats, pumping bass

    Headphones

    SHE3700BK/00

    Big beats, pumping bass

    Ultra small, big bass Philips MyJam Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metalized coating for sleek looks with extra protection.

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    Big beats, pumping bass

    Compact design with vacuum metalized protection

    • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
    • In-ear
    3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

    3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

    Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit

    Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects

    Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects

    A high quality, glossy and colorful coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.

    Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

    Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

    Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

    Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

    Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

    An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

    A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

    A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

    Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

    Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

    To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Type
      Dynamic
      Voice coil
      copper
      Frequency response
      11- 22 000  Hz
      Speaker diameter
      8.6  mm
      Sensitivity
      105  dB
      Maximum power input
      20  mW
      Impedance
      16  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Type of cable
      copper
      Cable Connection
      two-parallel, symmetric
      Finishing of connector
      chrome-plated
      Cable length
      1.2  m
      Connector
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      37.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      17.9  cm
      Gross weight
      1.127  kg
      Height
      13.9  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 25970 70908 5
      Nett weight
      0.288  kg
      Tare weight
      0.839  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      18.1  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      8.1  cm
      Height
      6  cm
      Nett weight
      0.036  kg
      Gross weight
      0.125  kg
      Tare weight
      0.089  kg
      GTIN
      2 69 25970 70908 2

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.3  cm
      Packaging type
      Blister
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      5  cm
      Depth
      2.7  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 25970 70908 8
      Gross weight
      0.026  kg
      Nett weight
      0.012  kg
      Tare weight
      0.014  kg

    • Accessories

      Eartips
      Eartips: 3 sizes S, M, L

    • Design

      Color
      Black

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