StyleShaver

Shaving foil

QS6101/50
    StyleShaver Shaving foil

    QS6101/50

    Change shaving foil every 12 months for best results

    Suggested retail price: $49.99

    Change shaving foil every 12 months for best results

    Suggested retail price: $49.99

    Change shaving foil every 12 months for best results

    Replacement foil

    Dual shaver with trimmer shaves even the toughest beards

    Dual shaver with trimmer shaves even the toughest beards

    The dual foil shaver makes it easy to clean up stubble around your beard, even on your neck. The mid trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.

    100% waterproof for use in the shower and easy cleaning

    100% waterproof for use in the shower and easy cleaning

    Trim and shave where you want to, wet or dry. And when you’re done, just rinse it off under the tap.

    Change foil every 12 months for best results

    Change foil every 12 months for best results

    1. detach the shaver end of your Styleshaver. 2. Remove the old foil and cutters. 3. Place the new foil in the holder. 4. Place the new cutters into your Styleshaver and then click on the new holder and foil.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving foil

      Fits product types
      • QS6140
      • QS6160
      • QS6141
      • QS6161
      Shaving foil per packaging
      1

