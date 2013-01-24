Home
StyleShaver

Waterproof shaver & styler

QS6161/32
    Create your style with the Philips StyleShaver. At the flip of your wrist, this dual-ended beard styler and shaver has everything you need to create any style from a perfect stubble, styled beard or a clean shave.

    Create your style with the Philips StyleShaver. At the flip of your wrist, this dual-ended beard styler and shaver has everything you need to create any style from a perfect stubble, styled beard or a clean shave. See all benefits

      Trim, style, shave - create your style

      • 0.5mm intervals
      • Dual sided trimmer
      • 75mins cordless use/1h charge
      • Dual foil shaver
      Beard & stubble trimmer: 12 length settings from 0.5-10mm

      The full metal trimmer (32mm) and the comb with 12 adjustable length settings makes it easy to get exactly the beard length you want. Lock in your perfect length setting with the zoom wheel. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.

      New foil shaver: Shaves 20% faster than before

      The new dual foil shaver makes it easy to shave around your style. The mid-trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.

      32 mm or 15 mm full metal trimmer for perfect details

      Take off the adjustable comb and there's a full metal, dual sided trimmer underneath. Use the 32 mm side for a high performance trim and the 15 mm side for precise detailing work in those hard to reach places. The rounded tips ensure a smooth touch to your skin. The finer cutting elements deliver a close trim with perfect results-excellent for small details or areas like under your nose or around your mouth.

      Allows you to shave wet and dry

      For extra skin protection and optimal shaving results, use wet with gel or foam, it can also be used dry for convenience. And when you're done, just rinse the product under the tap to clean it.

      75min cordless power after only 1 hour charge

      The Lithium Ion battery delivers up to 75 min of powerful cordless use and is fully charged in only 1 hour.

      Easy to select and secure length settings

      Zoom wheel makes it easy to adjust the comb in the 12 length settings. The settings offer ultimate precision of 0.5mm steps on the shorter lengths to define exactly the style you want, between a 5 o'clock shade and 3 days stubble. Also for the longer beards it offer exactly the lengths you need in 1 mm step sizes.

      Clearly shows which end is running

      The trimmer button lights up when the trimmer is on, and the shaver button lights up when the shaver is on, so you always know which end is running.

      Shows the battery status

      The light is continuously lit to indicate a full battery, and blinks orange when you have about 10 minutes left of usage.

      Prevents the product from turning on accidentally

      Press any button for 3 seconds to activate the travel lock - to prevent the product from turning on accidentally. A red lock symbol between the buttons shows when the travel lock is on. Press any button for another 3 seconds to deactivate the travel lock.

      Sharper trimmer cuts hair more efficiently

      The full metal trimmer has sharper edges for more efficient performance. The detail trimmer is specially designed to give a closer trim even in the most hard to reach areas.

      Choice of combs for precision and control

      The detail comb gives you more precision as you trim. Use it instead of the beard comb to get into tight spots, or to round off the edges of your beard. The beard comb gives you more control for a fast and even trim.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Storage pouch
      • Design

        Color
        Brushed Chrome Black
        Finishing
      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        • Rechargeable battery
        • Cordless use
        Battery Run time
        1 hour charge 75 mins runtime
        Display
        Battery light
        Travel lock
      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Replacement Foil
        Replace every yr with QS6101

      • Categorization PC

        Grooming
        Styleshaver

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion

      • Precision

        Length Settings
        12 Length from 0.5 mm to 10 mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Cleaning brush
      • Protection cap
      • Storage pouch

