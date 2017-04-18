2 year warranty
Discontinued
Create your style
Create your style with the Philips StyleShaver. At the flip of your wrist, this dual-ended beard styler and shaver has everything you need to create any style from a perfect stubble, styled beard or a clean shave.
0.5mm intervals
Dual sided trimmer
75mins cordless use/1h charge
Dual foil shaver
The full metal trimmer (32mm) and the comb with 12 adjustable length settings makes it easy to get exactly the beard length you want. Lock in your perfect length setting with the zoom wheel. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.
The new dual foil shaver makes it easy to shave around your style. The mid-trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.
Take off the adjustable comb and there's a full metal, dual sided trimmer underneath. Use the 32 mm side for a high performance trim and the 15 mm side for precise detailing work in those hard to reach places. The rounded tips ensure a smooth touch to your skin. The finer cutting elements deliver a close trim with perfect results-excellent for small details or areas like under your nose or around your mouth.
4.3
of 5
8
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Scotty
18/04/2017
New Zealand
Verified buyer
Works perfectly and does a fine job
I had been using a cheap beard trimmer and thought it seemed ok.. right up until I bought this trimmer and then I realised how great this was and how rubbish the cheap one was. The trimmer to set the beard length is excellent and gives a very even and consistent looking length to your beard and is fast to use. The trimmer for doing edging and your Moustache is excellent and cuts close, without scratching the skin. The battery also lasts for ages so you can take it away for 4-5 days on the one charge. Plus the charge stand folds up nicely if you do need it to travel. Id buy again
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6161/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6161/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
Khashayar
09/04/2017
United Kingdom
Exellent
Excellent and best quality. I recommend this to all folks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6161/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6161/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
MOHAMMAD
26/07/2016
United Kingdom
VERYGOOD PRODUCTS
VERYGOOD PRODUCTS i use the product for 2 hours and the battery still good regards
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6161/34 Waterproof shaver & styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6161/34 Waterproof shaver & styler