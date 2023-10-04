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  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

    OneBlade 360 with Connectivity Face + Body

    QP4631/65

    Overall rating / 5
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    Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

    The new OneBlade 360 trims, edges and shaves any length of hair, more effortlessly. Easily shave & trim, even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer* passes. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: $239.99

    OneBlade 360 with Connectivity Face + Body

    Similar products

    See all OneBlade Face + Body

    Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

    Designed to cut hair, not skin

    • Trim, edge, shave
    • 360 blade
    • 5-in-1 adjustable comb
    • Personalized, connected experience
    Unique OneBlade Technology

    Unique OneBlade Technology

    Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system - a glide coating combined with rounded tips - makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

    Innovative 360 Blade

    Innovative 360 Blade

    The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.

    5-in-1 adjustable comb

    5-in-1 adjustable comb

    Unique open comb design for an efficient trim without clogging and interrupting your routine - even on long and thick hair.

    Edge it up

    Edge it up

    Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

    Shave it off

    Shave it off

    OneBlade does not shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily on your face or body. Includes two blades - one for face, and one for body.

    Optimize your shaving routine every time

    Optimize your shaving routine every time

    The free Philips OneBlade app is your ticket to styling and performance. Try on facial hair styles using augmented reality and get step-by-step guidance that includes a handy live beard-line previewer. Know when to switch up a blade or charge up the battery. And get personalized recommendations based on your actual grooming routine.

    Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

    Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

    OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

    Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

    Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

    Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.

    Click-on body comb (3 mm)

    Click-on body comb (3 mm)

    Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.

    Charge anytime, anywhere

    Charge anytime, anywhere

    Can be charged at home or on the road, perfect for your daily routine and for travel.

    Blade that doesn't fade easily

    Blade that doesn't fade easily

    Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience

    Fully waterproof

    Fully waterproof

    OneBlade is fully waterproof (IPX7), so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.

    60 min Li-ion battery

    60 min Li-ion battery

    Rechargeable Li-ion battery delivers 60 minutes of constant shaving power after a 1 hour charge.

    Technical Specifications

    • Trimming & shaving performance

      Shaving system
      • Contour-following technology
      • 360 Blade
      • Dual protection system
      Trimming system
      • Contour-following technology
      • 360 Blade

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Protection cap
      Comb
      • 5-in-1 adjustable comb
      • Click-on body comb
      • Click-on skin guard
      Extra replaceable blade
      Yes
      Travel case
      Travel case

    • Power

      Charging
      1 hour full charge
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Max power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Design

      Color
      Lime green, charcoal grey
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      Replacement head
      • QP410, QP420, QP430
      • QP610, QP620
      • Replace every 4 months**
      2-year warranty
      2-year warranty on the handle

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Charging
      USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
      Rechargeable
      Yes
      USB-A charging
      Power adapter not included
      Connectivity
      Yes

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    Accessories

    * Suggested retail price

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    • Vs predecessor QP210
    • * For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

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