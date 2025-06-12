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    OneBlade Intimate

    QP1924/20

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Easy & skin friendly intimate shave

    The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.

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    Suggested retail price: $84.99

    OneBlade Intimate

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    See all OneBlade Face

    Easy & skin friendly intimate shave

    Shave and trim with extra skin protection

    • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
    • 1 x SkinProtect blade
    • 1 x Trimming comb
    • 100% waterproof
    • Rechargeable, wet or dry use
    Protects your sensitive areas

    Protects your sensitive areas

    The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.

    Bi-directional shave & trim, 100% waterproof, USB-A charging

    Bi-directional shave & trim, 100% waterproof, USB-A charging

    Now our famous OneBlade technology is ready for your armpits and those intimate regions down below no matter how long you've let things grow. While the quick cutter mows through all that hair at a speed of 100x per second, the rounded edges and bridge of the skin protector and rounded tips protect your skin under there and down below.

    Attachable 3mm comb to easily trim the hair

    Attachable 3mm comb to easily trim the hair

    Want to leave a little hair? Trim away your intimate and armpit hair anyway you want. Just click on the attachable 3mm trimming comb.

    So you can easily shave up or down

    So you can easily shave up or down

    The dual-sided blade allows you to shave in both directions to easily reach those tricky spots, create clean lines or an extra touch of styling precisely where you want.

    100% waterproof

    100% waterproof

    Some like it wet, others like it dry. OneBlade Intimate is fully waterproof, with an IPX7 certification (up to 1m deep for 30 minutes). So feel free to shave while bathing or showering if that's what you prefer. Dry shaving works perfectly too, even without shaving foam. Rinse to clean under running water.

    Ni-MH Battery

    Ni-MH Battery

    The rechargeable Ni-MH battery delivers 30 minutes of constant performance. A complete recharge takes 8 hours.

    Blades last up to 4 months*

    Blades last up to 4 months*

    Our blades are made from stainless steel that's durable enough to last up to 4 months*. That's just 3 times a year. To make life easier, create a reminder on your phone so you know when you need to buy a new blade. Because a sharp blade makes shaving those thick and curlies quick and easy.

    USB-A charging

    USB-A charging

    Keep your OneBlade Intimate charged and ready to shave, so you can maintain your intimate grooming routine wherever you happen to be at home, in a hotel, at a friend's.

    Technical Specifications

    • Trimming & shaving performance

      Shaving system
      • Contour-following technology
      • SkinProtect Blade
      • Triple protection system
      Trimming system
      • Contour-following technology
      • SkinProtect Blade
      • Trimming comb

    • Accessories

      Comb
      Trimming comb

    • Power

      Battery type
      Ni-MH
      Charging
      8 hours full charge
      Run time
      30 minutes
      Automatic voltage
      5 V
      Max power consumption
      0.25  W
      USB-A
      Yes

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Arctic white

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 4 months*

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Charging
      Rechargeable

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    Accessories

    * Suggested retail price

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    • For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

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