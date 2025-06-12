QP229/50
Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.
The dual-sided blade allows you to shave in both directions to easily reach those tricky spots, create clean lines or an extra touch of styling precisely where you want.
Durable stainless steel blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.
OneBlade is fully waterproof (IPX7), so you can shave wet or dry, with or without foam, even in the shower. It is easy to clean, just rinse it under the tap.
Now our famous OneBlade technology is ready for your armpits and those intimate regions down below no matter how long you've let things grow. While the quick cutter mows through all that hair at a speed of 100x per second, the rounded edges and bridge of the skin protector and rounded tips protect your skin under there and down below.
Fits with all OneBlade products: OneBlade (QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27XX, QP28XX), OneBlade Pro (QP6504, QP653x, QP654x, QP665x) except for QP1XXX, QI1XXX, QP652x, QP651x, QP662x, QP6505
Trimming & shaving performance
Service
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.