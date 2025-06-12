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  • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave Easy & skin friendly intimate shave Easy & skin friendly intimate shave

    OneBlade 2 x SkinProtect Blade

    QP229/50

    Overall rating / 5
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    Easy & skin friendly intimate shave

    The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.

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    Suggested retail price: $69.99

    OneBlade 2 x SkinProtect Blade

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    See all OneBlade replacement blades

    Easy & skin friendly intimate shave

    Shave & trim with extra skin protection

    • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
    • 2 x Replaceable blades
    • Fits on all OneBlade handles
    • Blade lasts up to 4 months*
    Protects your sensitive areas

    Protects your sensitive areas

    The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.

    Easily shave in both direction

    Easily shave in both direction

    The dual-sided blade allows you to shave in both directions to easily reach those tricky spots, create clean lines or an extra touch of styling precisely where you want.

    Blades last up to 4 months*

    Blades last up to 4 months*

    Durable stainless steel blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

    Shave wet or dry

    Shave wet or dry

    OneBlade is fully waterproof (IPX7), so you can shave wet or dry, with or without foam, even in the shower. It is easy to clean, just rinse it under the tap.

    Unique OneBlade Technology

    Unique OneBlade Technology

    Now our famous OneBlade technology is ready for your armpits and those intimate regions down below no matter how long you've let things grow. While the quick cutter mows through all that hair at a speed of 100x per second, the rounded edges and bridge of the skin protector and rounded tips protect your skin under there and down below.

    Fits on all OneBlade handles

    Fits on all OneBlade handles

    Fits with all OneBlade products: OneBlade (QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27XX, QP28XX), OneBlade Pro (QP6504, QP653x, QP654x, QP665x) except for QP1XXX, QI1XXX, QP652x, QP651x, QP662x, QP6505

    Technical Specifications

    • Trimming & shaving performance

      Shaving system
      • Contour-following technology
      • SkinProtect Blade
      • Dual protection system
      Trimming system
      • Contour-following technology
      • SkinProtect Blade

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 4 months*
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    • For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
    • *Recyclable paper-based packaging

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