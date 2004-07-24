Home
CD Soundmachine

PSS010/01
    CD Soundmachine

    PSS010/01
    Sound Takes Shape

    Sound takes shape and adds a new dimension to your audio experience. Intrigued by unique design and inspiring innovation, you’ll be wowed by unexpected big sound from this small yet potent marvel, which complements your personal space.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Touch screen for easy navigation

      Touch screen for easy navigation

      Touch screen control allows you to control your device by simply pressing on-screen buttons rather than physical buttons on the device. Simply power up the device and the touch screen user interface will show up on the LCD display with all the control options for the device. Touch screen control combines LCD display technology with pressure sensors and a powerful digital micro processor. When you press on a specific area of the screen with your finger, the relevant signal is sent to the processor and the command is immediately executed.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Built-in speakers featuring XSL Acoustics for dynamic sound

      Enjoy dynamic sound and powerful bass performance from your ShoqBox with XSL Acoustics. Impressive sound is produced by combining bright, brisk treble and mid range sound with elastic, powerful bass. Innovative use of high-tech materials like titanium cone and neodymium magnet deliver sound output that's nearly double the power of a traditional speaker driver of the same size. Precise tuning between the speaker driver, the small acoustic architecture and the circuitry ensures superbly dynamic sound and optimizes bass performance from the smallest sound enclosure.

      Motorized CD loader for convenience access

      A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Front Speakers Ways
        2
        Loudspeaker Enhancement
        Detachable Cloth Grilles
        Loudspeaker types
        Bass Reflex Speaker System
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Output power (RMS)
        2X2W+4W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Advanced Sound System
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume Control
        digital
        Woofer
        1  inch

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        Loader Type
        Motorised
        Programmable Tracks
        20

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM Antenna
        Antenna location
        External
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        FM

      • Connectivity

        DC in
        10V
        Headphone
        3.5 mm

      • Convenience

        Backlight
        Yes
        Backlight color
        Blue
        Clock/Version
        Digital
        Display Digits
        7
        Display Enhancements
        • Brightness Control
        • Function indication
        • Touch screen control
        Display Type
        LCD

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        Yes
        Included accessories
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate
        Remote control
        17 Key

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        313  mm
        Packaging Height
        278  mm
        Packaging Width
        413  mm
        Product depth
        213  mm
        Product height
        178  mm
        Product width
        213  mm
        Weight
        3.4  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        4.4  kg

      • Power

        Adaptor type
        10V 1200mA

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User Manual
      • Warranty certificate

