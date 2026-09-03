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Home audio

Home audio (4)

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Micro systems

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Multimedia Speaker

SPA6500BK/00
  • All-in-one monitor stand
  • Built-in speakers
  • RGB LED strip lights
  • Integrated docking station
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Internet Radio

TAM2805/79
  • DAB+
  • Spotify connect
  • Bluetooth®
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Philips Retro
Bluetooth® turntable

TAV3000B/79
  • Retro design, modern sound
  • 3-speed turntable
  • Bluetooth® 5.4
  • Bass-reflex speakers
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Philips
Multimedia Speaker

SPA4000BK/00
  • Bluetooth® desktop speaker
  • 14 W max (7 W RMS)
  • RGB LED strip lights
  • Up to 12 hours play time
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