Advanced Class D Amplifier™for compact, powerful sound

When it comes to perfect audio there is no room for distortion. Digital amplifiers generate far less heat than standard analog amplifiers, allowing for smaller set enclosures. Philips Class D Amplifiers™ provide dramatically enhanced sound quality over digital amplifiers used by competitors as they are designed to control and reduce EMI (Electro Magnetic Interference). In addition, the Class D Amplifiers™ use a closed loop design which suppresses distortion and loss of audio quality. The overall result is enhanced audio performance from a much smaller package.