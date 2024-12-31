2 year warranty
LUM11258U2510X2/20
1125825102
Drive safely through any weather
"Switch your vehicle's headlights to Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED and experience better contrast on the road plus the performance of LEDs! These easy-to-install bulbs mean you can now upgrade to LEDs without the fuss!*"
LED-HL [≈H1]
Direct-fit LED bulb
3500 K warm white light
Advanced automotive system
Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs project an elegant, halogen-like glow at 3500 Kelvin. They give your car a timeless style while offering the extra brightness of LED. Experience more comfortable vision in difficult weather conditions, such as snow and fog, thanks to reduced glare.
Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs are rigorously tested and checked to ensure long-term durability and long-lasting performance. Our range offers up to three times the life of a comparable halogen bulb and homogeneous light throughout the bulbs lifespan. The Philips warranty policy covers Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs.*** Enjoy the best of todays technology with Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs.
Delivering superior light-beam performance, Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs outshine halogen bulbs and feature a compact, universally compatible design. Using the latest innovations in LED technology, they match standard ECE halogen brightness while enhancing beam efficiency with reduced energy consumption. Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs provide drivers with better on-road vision, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive more safely.
Reviews
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Compared to the legal minimum for halogen bulbs
2-year standard.