Philips Sonicare For Kids

Compact sonic toothbrush heads

HX6032
Sonicare
Sonicare
  • Superior cleaning in seconds.* Superior cleaning in seconds.* Superior cleaning in seconds.*
    Philips Sonicare For Kids Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6032
    Superior cleaning in seconds.*

    Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush that together deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

      Superior cleaning in seconds.*

      Cleans and protects growing smiles ages 3+

      • 2-pack
      • Compact size
      • Click-on
      • Kid-friendly clean
      Age 3+

      Age 3+

      The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth Age 3+ and soft bristles for a gently cleaning experience. Also features rubber molding on the back of the brush head for a safer, more pleasant cleaning. Also available in bigger, standard size for Kids Age 7+.

      Superior cleaning maximizes every second

      Superior cleaning maximizes every second

      Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.

      Engineered to maximize sonic motion

      Engineered to maximize sonic motion

      Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush heads clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 Sonicare for Kids compact

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • HealthyWhite+
        • for Kids

      • Design and finishing

        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Color
        Blue & Red
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Compact

      • Health benefits

        Plaque removal
        Helps remove plaque

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

