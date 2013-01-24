Search terms
Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime. See all benefits
Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime. See all benefits
The Philips Sonicare For Kids app synchs with your kid's sonic toothbrush to help them learn about oral care through play. Your kid's brushing coach challenges them to brush for longer and better. Each session starts with clear visual instructions about correct brushing techniques and the app's progress monitor tracks the total performance. Kids learn while having fun, and parents get to see how well kids are doing in between check ups.
With the Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app, children can discover how to brush properly on their own. The app synchs with your kid's sonic toothbrush via Bluetooth to show proper brushing techniques and track performance. Kids can see how well they brush, and earn exciting rewards for a job well done. Educational, and effective, 98% of parents surveyed say it's easier to get their kids to brush longer and better. It's the fun way to help kids develop healthy oral care habits that will last a lifetime.
Our Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app brings a whole new level of fun to brushing. The app's central character is the loveable Sparkly, who really likes to have clean teeth. Kids take care of Sparkly while the app's brushing coach challenges them to brush longer and better. Each time your kid brushes well, Sparkly gets happier and each successful brushing session is rewarded. Kids can unlock accessories to personalize their Sparkly, or they can win food for Sparkly, who likes to eat healthy. Parents can even choose rewards to place on the app themselves.
To encourage a proper brushing routine, the Bluetooth-enabled Philips Sonicare For Kids electric toothbrush connects with the app and helps kids slowly increase brushing time. The aim is to reach the dentist-recommended two minutes. When you use the app, kids get to mimic the app's brushing coach as it carefully brushes each section of its mouth. The brushing coach will encourage your kid to increase the time spent on each quadrant. As your kid's brush for longer, they'll be rewarded by their Sparkly, who's happy with its really clean teeth. It's fun training for a lifetime of proper brushing.
With the Bluetooth-enabled Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush, the app's Quadpacer tracks brushing sessions in real time. It recognizes when a brushing session starts, pauses and is completed. And thanks to an integrated memory and time stamp on the toothbrush handle, you can even save the details of up to 20 brushing sessions when you're not using the app. Next time you use the app and handle together, the details of those sessions are synched to the app's calendar. Rewards for successful brushing sessions can still be collected, and your kid can easily see how far they've progressed.
As kids learn to brush, our sonic technology does the rest. The unique dynamic action of a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line. With over 500 strokes per second, sonic cleaning power helps compensate for developing techniques as children grow better at brushing. This technology makes a Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush up to 75% more effective than manual toothbrushes, resulting in more successful check-ups.
Fun handle stickers let kids choose the look of their toothbrush. With eight interchangeable designs inside every sonic toothbrush box, kids can give their brush a new look as often as they want. Combined with the chance to customize the look of their app's character, the Philips Sonicare For Kids experience is all about making effective oral care engaging and fun at all times.
With two kid-friendly power modes, this power toothbrush provides proper cleaning for different ages; a low mode for younger children and high mode for older kids.
Ergonomically designed to enable kids to brush on their own, or with their parents. Every Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush boasts a cleverly designed handle that enables parents and kids to brush together if they want. The steady grip ensures smaller hands can easily maneuver the brush on their own, while the spacious design leaves room for parents to help when need be. The sturdy handle design makes it easy for kids to store the toothbrush in an upright position, or apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is laying flat.
The rubberized brush head of this electric toothbrush is designed to help protect growing teeth
91% of dental professional parents prefer Philips Sonicare For Kids for their own children****
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush comes with 1 compact size brush bead. A standard sized brush head is also available to be purchased separately. Philips Sonicare for Kids brush heads are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth as they grow.
Modes
Items included
Design and finishing
Cleaning performance
Ease of use
Compatibility
Technical specifications
Power
Service