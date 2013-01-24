Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Philips Sonicare For Kids

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6321/03
Sonicare
Overall rating / 5
    Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

    Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime. See all benefits

      Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

      An exciting start to lifelong healthy habits

      • Built-in Bluetooth®
      • Coaching App
      • 1 brush head
      • 2 modes
      Interactive app gets kids excited about brushing

      Interactive app gets kids excited about brushing

      The Philips Sonicare For Kids app synchs with your kid's sonic toothbrush to help them learn about oral care through play. Your kid's brushing coach challenges them to brush for longer and better. Each session starts with clear visual instructions about correct brushing techniques and the app's progress monitor tracks the total performance. Kids learn while having fun, and parents get to see how well kids are doing in between check ups.

      98% say it's easier to get kids brush longer and better*

      98% say it's easier to get kids brush longer and better*

      With the Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app, children can discover how to brush properly on their own. The app synchs with your kid's sonic toothbrush via Bluetooth to show proper brushing techniques and track performance. Kids can see how well they brush, and earn exciting rewards for a job well done. Educational, and effective, 98% of parents surveyed say it's easier to get their kids to brush longer and better. It's the fun way to help kids develop healthy oral care habits that will last a lifetime.

      Exciting rewards for successful brushing sessions

      Exciting rewards for successful brushing sessions

      Our Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app brings a whole new level of fun to brushing. The app's central character is the loveable Sparkly, who really likes to have clean teeth. Kids take care of Sparkly while the app's brushing coach challenges them to brush longer and better. Each time your kid brushes well, Sparkly gets happier and each successful brushing session is rewarded. Kids can unlock accessories to personalize their Sparkly, or they can win food for Sparkly, who likes to eat healthy. Parents can even choose rewards to place on the app themselves.

      KidTimer and KidPacer for a lifetime of proper brushing

      KidTimer and KidPacer for a lifetime of proper brushing

      To encourage a proper brushing routine, the Bluetooth-enabled Philips Sonicare For Kids electric toothbrush connects with the app and helps kids slowly increase brushing time. The aim is to reach the dentist-recommended two minutes. When you use the app, kids get to mimic the app's brushing coach as it carefully brushes each section of its mouth. The brushing coach will encourage your kid to increase the time spent on each quadrant. As your kid's brush for longer, they'll be rewarded by their Sparkly, who's happy with its really clean teeth. It's fun training for a lifetime of proper brushing.

      Keep track of brushing time even when you don't use the app

      Keep track of brushing time even when you don't use the app

      With the Bluetooth-enabled Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush, the app's Quadpacer tracks brushing sessions in real time. It recognizes when a brushing session starts, pauses and is completed. And thanks to an integrated memory and time stamp on the toothbrush handle, you can even save the details of up to 20 brushing sessions when you're not using the app. Next time you use the app and handle together, the details of those sessions are synched to the app's calendar. Rewards for successful brushing sessions can still be collected, and your kid can easily see how far they've progressed.

      Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      As kids learn to brush, our sonic technology does the rest. The unique dynamic action of a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line. With over 500 strokes per second, sonic cleaning power helps compensate for developing techniques as children grow better at brushing. This technology makes a Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush up to 75% more effective than manual toothbrushes, resulting in more successful check-ups.

      Fun interchangeable stickers for customization

      Fun interchangeable stickers for customization

      Fun handle stickers let kids choose the look of their toothbrush. With eight interchangeable designs inside every sonic toothbrush box, kids can give their brush a new look as often as they want. Combined with the chance to customize the look of their app's character, the Philips Sonicare For Kids experience is all about making effective oral care engaging and fun at all times.

      2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

      2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

      With two kid-friendly power modes, this power toothbrush provides proper cleaning for different ages; a low mode for younger children and high mode for older kids.

      Multi grip design for parents and kids

      Multi grip design for parents and kids

      Ergonomically designed to enable kids to brush on their own, or with their parents. Every Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush boasts a cleverly designed handle that enables parents and kids to brush together if they want. The steady grip ensures smaller hands can easily maneuver the brush on their own, while the spacious design leaves room for parents to help when need be. The sturdy handle design makes it easy for kids to store the toothbrush in an upright position, or apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is laying flat.

      Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

      Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

      The rubberized brush head of this electric toothbrush is designed to help protect growing teeth

      Preferred by dental professionals for their own children

      Preferred by dental professionals for their own children

      91% of dental professional parents prefer Philips Sonicare For Kids for their own children****

      2 brush head sizes available

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush comes with 1 compact size brush bead. A standard sized brush head is also available to be purchased separately. Philips Sonicare for Kids brush heads are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth as they grow.

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Power modes
        2

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 Sonicare for Kids Bluetooth-enabled handle
        Brush heads
        1 Sonicare for Kids compact
        Charger
        1

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Aqua

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 31,000 brush movements/min
        Performance
        Removes up to 75% more plaque in hard-to-reach areas than a children's manual toothbrush
        Health benefits
        For healthy oral care habits
        Timer
        KidTimer and Quadpacer

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks
        Handle
        • Rubber grip for easy handling
        • Slim ergonomic design
        Display
        Illuminated display

      • Compatibility

        iOS compatibility
        • iPhone 4S or higher
        • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
        • with iOS7 operational system
        Android compatibility
        • Android phones
        • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

            • of the parents surveyed versus using a tootbrush alone
            • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day
            • *** survey of US dental professionals with children age 4-10

