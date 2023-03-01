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    7000 Series Airfryer Combi 8.3L Connected

    HD9875/90

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    The best cooking experience, every time

    Cook faster and smarter thanks to our most advanced Rapid CombiAir technology. Cook with a touch of one button, thanks to recipes saved on the HomeID App and Auto-Cook programs.

    See all benefits

    7000 Series Airfryer Combi 8.3L Connected

    Similar products

    See all Airfryer

    The best cooking experience, every time

    Surprisingly effortless, with perfect results.

    • Rapid CombiAir Technology
    • Auto-cook programs
    • 22-in-1 cooking functions
    • Connected to HomeID
    Rapid CombiAir technology for extra flavour and variety

    Rapid CombiAir technology for extra flavour and variety

    Enjoy delicious food with up to 99% less added fat.* Patented Rapid CombiAir Technology with unique star-shaped design uses our fastest dynamic dual air flow that goes around and through the food ensuring even cooking with perfect texture inside and out, for a wide variety of delicious meals in 40% less time**.

    Auto cooking programs provide guidance for best results

    Auto cooking programs provide guidance for best results

    Get guided through the whole process. Our new auto cooking programs take the stress out of cooking when you're in a hurry. Simply select your ingredient and let the Airfryer Combi do the rest.

    HomeID remembers your preferences and inspires healthy meals

    HomeID remembers your preferences and inspires healthy meals

    Select, set & relax. Choose a recipe in the HomeID app and send it to the Airfryer. Monitor the progress of your meal from the comfort of your couch. Over 10,000 delicious recipes tailored to your Airfryer, with easy step-by-step instructions. ***

    Prepare more food with a wide variety of cooking functions

    Prepare more food with a wide variety of cooking functions

    One device, 22 cooking functions. Fry, grill, roast, bake, braise, slow cook, broil, dehydrate, defrost and more!

    8.3L capacity for large meals, perfect for families & groups

    8.3L capacity for large meals, perfect for families & groups

    Our largest Single Basket Airfryer yet. With an 8.3L capacity, effortlessly cook for up to 7 people. Perfect for family meals, friends gatherings, and meal prepping. Fits a 2.2kg whole chicken or 2kg of French fries.****

    Save up to 70% energy by cooking 50% faster

    Save up to 70% energy by cooking 50% faster

    Save time and energy. Cook up to 50% faster and save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer compared to your oven.*****

    Dishwasher safe with an improved design for cleaning

    Dishwasher safe with an improved design for cleaning

    We haven't just made cooking easier, we also improved cleaning with a new design. A single motion wipes the inside effortlessly to save time and hassle on cleaning. All parts are also dishwasher safe.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2200  W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50 Hz
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Stainless Steel
      Capacity
      8.3L
      Heat-resistant
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Transparent lid
      No
      Interface
      Digital (LED)
      Cord length
      1 m
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Keep warm function
      Yes
      Programs
      Auto-Cook programs (12)
      Number of baskets
      1
      Removable basket
      Yes
      Temperature range
      40-200 °C
      Timer
      180 min
      Remote control
      Yes
      Internet connectivity
      Yes
      Technology
      RapidAir Combi
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      Yes
      Power light
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature indicator
      Yes
      Coolwall enclosure
      Yes
      Maximum temperature (°C)
      200 C
      Related Accessories 1
      HD9920
      Related Accessories 2
      HD9921
      Related Accessories 3
      HD9956
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Warranty
      2 years
      Single or dual basket
      Single basket
      Connectivity
      Yes
      Related Accessories 4
      HD9916
      Related Accessories 5
      HD9960
      Related Accessories 6
      HD9963

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      33.5 cm
      Product Width
      35.7 cm
      Product Height
      44.7 cm
      Product Weight
      9.4kg
      Product Dimension
      33.5 x 35.7 x 44.7cm (L x W x H)
      Package Length
      48.1 cm
      Package Width
      38.1 cm
      Package Height
      42.9 cm
      Package Weight
      9.4 kg
      Package Dimension
      48.1 x 38.1 x 42.9  cm (L x W x H)

    • Durability

      Case
      >90% recycled materials
      Manual
      100% recyclable user manual

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      9,4  kg
      Dimensions of product (WxHxD)
      335x351x447 mm

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cool wall exterior
      • Dishwasher safe
      • On/off switch
      • Ready signal
      • Temperature control
      • Power-on light
      • Quickclean
      • LED display
      • Time control
      • Rapid CombiAir technology
      • Keep warm
      • Wifi connectivity
      Cooking methods
      • Frying
      • Roasting
      • Grilling
      • Baking
      • One-pot cooking
      • Stir-frying
      • Sautee
      • Cook from frozen
      • Reheating
      • Defrosting
      • Keep warm
      • Dehydrating
      • Toasting
      • Stewing
      • Fermenting
      • Confit
      • Slow Cooking
      • Braising
      • Sous vide
      • Combi Baking
      • Combi Roasting
      • Combi Grilling

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Black
      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      >90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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    Reviews

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    • *Cooking of 1kg of fresh fries with 1 tablespoon of oil vs traditional deep frying with 2L
    • **vs. airfryers with RapidAir Technology
    • ***Number of recipes may vary per country
    • **** 2kg capacity refers to frozen fries, chicken, veggies, roasts… 8,3L capacity refers to the total volume of the pan
    • ***** Based on internal lab measurement: cooking one chicken (AF setting 160C no preheat) and salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven.

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