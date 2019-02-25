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    Viva Collection Stainless steel inner pot

    HD2778/60

    Worry-free cooking

    Anti-scratch material

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Viva Collection Stainless steel inner pot

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    Worry-free cooking

    With food-grade stainless steel inner pot

    • 6L

    Anti-scratch material

    Anti-scratch stainless steel.

    Food-grade safety

    Made of food-grade 304 stainless steel.

    Suitable for 6L Philips All-in-one Cookers

    Suitable for HD2137, HD2237, HD2178, HD2145.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Color
      Silver
    Badge-D2C

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