2 year warranty
Discontinued
Cooking just gets faster
The upgraded power efficiently shortens pre-heat time. Together with the intelligent cooking system, you can slow cook, pressure cook and multi cook delicious meals in one machine with ease.
ProCeramic+ pot
6L
1300W
Slow cook with high and low temperature settings creates melt-in-mouth tenderness.
Saute/Sear to enhance richness of flavors before the magic of cooking begins.
With the magic of pressure, even tough cuts can be tenderized in minutes. 7 pressure cooking modes help you to create great taste when you are time poor.
4.4
of 5
341
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
STevenL
13/08/2018
United Kingdom
Pressure Cooker
The pressure cooker is excellent. The performance of the cooker is great
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker
Sasha12
30/09/2026
Australia
Verified buyer
Multi-functional Pressure Cooker
I absolutely love this cooker! It is multi functional, and cooks a variety of foods that suits my life style. I highly recommend this Philips cook pot.
Pros
Multi-functional
Cons
Cooks cheaper cuts of meat beautiffully
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker
Date of Use 2026-09-24
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker
Date of Use 2026-09-24
GoldenBear
04/09/2026
Australia
Verified buyer
Brilliant kitchen appliance
It sears, slow cooks and pressure cooks. It’s a rice cooker too. And it does it all really well.
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker
Date of Use 2026-07-20
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker
Date of Use 2026-07-20
Difference in pre-heating time vs. Philips HD2137
Philips multicooker inner pot is made of 5-layer ProCeramic+ coating vs. conventional inner pot that is made of non-stick coating