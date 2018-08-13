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2 year warranty

All series

  • Cooking just gets faster
  • Cooking just gets faster
  • Cooking just gets faster
  • Cooking just gets faster
  • Cooking just gets faster
  • Cooking just gets faster
  • Cooking just gets faster
  • Cooking just gets faster
  • Cooking just gets faster
  • Cooking just gets faster
  • Cooking just gets faster
  • Cooking just gets faster
  • Cooking just gets faster
  • Cooking just gets faster
  • Cooking just gets faster
  • Cooking just gets faster

Discontinued

Viva CollectionAll-in-One Multicooker

HD2237/72

4.4

| (341) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Cooking just gets faster

The upgraded power efficiently shortens pre-heat time. Together with the intelligent cooking system, you can slow cook, pressure cook and multi cook delicious meals in one machine with ease.

See all benefits

Heats up 25% faster* with superior power

Cooking just gets faster

  • ProCeramic+ pot

  • 6L

  • 1300W

Slow cook with high and low temperature up to 12 hours

Slow cook with high and low temperature settings creates melt-in-mouth tenderness.

Saute/Sear with high and low temperature

Saute/Sear to enhance richness of flavors before the magic of cooking begins.

Pressure cook with various direct menu buttons

With the magic of pressure, even tough cuts can be tenderized in minutes. 7 pressure cooking modes help you to create great taste when you are time poor.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

341

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

13/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Pressure Cooker

The pressure cooker is excellent. The performance of the cooker is great

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker

30/09/2026

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Multi-functional Pressure Cooker

I absolutely love this cooker! It is multi functional, and cooks a variety of foods that suits my life style. I highly recommend this Philips cook pot.

Pros

Multi-functional

Cons

Cooks cheaper cuts of meat beautiffully

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker

Date of Use 2026-09-24

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker

Date of Use 2026-09-24

04/09/2026

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Brilliant kitchen appliance

It sears, slow cooks and pressure cooks. It’s a rice cooker too. And it does it all really well.

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker

Date of Use 2026-07-20

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker

Date of Use 2026-07-20

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Disclaimers

  1. Difference in pre-heating time vs. Philips HD2137

  2. Philips multicooker inner pot is made of 5-layer ProCeramic+ coating vs. conventional inner pot that is made of non-stick coating