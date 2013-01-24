Home
Viva Collection

All-in-One Multicooker

HD2237/72
    Viva Collection All-in-One Multicooker

    HD2237/72
    Cooking just gets faster

    The upgraded power efficiently shortens pre-heat time. Together with the intelligent cooking system, you can slow cook, pressure cook and multi cook delicious meals in one machine with ease. See all benefits

      Heats up 25% faster* with superior power

      • ProCeramic+ pot
      • 6L
      • 1300W
      Multi cook to provide additional variety

      Multi cook to provide additional variety

      Additional multi cook programs including steaming, baking and yoghurt making to create even more dishes and desserts to dazzle your family and friends.

      Automatic keep warm for 12 hours, reheat functions

      Automatic keep warm for 12 hours, reheat functions

      Automatic keep warm for 12 hours (except for yoghurt and Saute/Sear functions), keeping meals nice and warm to serve anytime.

      Superior power heats up 25% faster

      Superior power heats up 25% faster

      The upgraded power efficiently shortens pre-heat time by 25%, so that you can enjoy even faster cooking experience*.

      More durable and anti-scratch pot with ProCeramic+ coating

      More durable and anti-scratch pot with ProCeramic+ coating

      With ProCeramic+ coating, the pot is 5 times more durable than conventional ones. Better scratch resistant surface for longer use**.

      Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design

      Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design

      Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design.

      9 safety protection systems

      9 safety protection systems

      9 safety protection systems to ensure worry-free cooking.

      Slow cook with high and low temperature up to 12 hours

      Slow cook with high and low temperature settings creates melt-in-mouth tenderness.

      Saute/Sear with high and low temperature

      Saute/Sear to enhance richness of flavors before the magic of cooking begins.

      Pressure cook with various direct menu buttons

      With the magic of pressure, even tough cuts can be tenderized in minutes. 7 pressure cooking modes help you to create great taste when you are time poor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Recipe booklet
        • Scoop
        • Steaming tray/basket

      • Design

        Color
        Silver

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Preset cooking function
        • Time control
        Keep warm function
        12  hour(s)

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bowl
        6  L
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Voltage
        240  V
        Power
        1300  W

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

            • Difference in pre-heating time vs. Philips HD2137
            • * Philips multicooker inner pot is made of 5-layer ProCeramic+ coating vs. conventional inner pot that is made of non-stick coating
