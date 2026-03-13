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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Viva Collection All-in-One Multicooker
Discontinued
Support
HD2237/72
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Local Recipe Booklet Philips Viva Collection All-in-One Multicooker HD2237/72 - English (US)
EU DECLARATION OF CONFORMITY - English (US)
I cannot open the lid of my Philips All in One Cooker
The floater in my Philips All-in-One Cooker does not rise up
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