Mini Hi-Fi System

FWD39/30
  • DVD and MP3-CD Playback DVD and MP3-CD Playback DVD and MP3-CD Playback
    Mini Hi-Fi System

    FWD39/30
    DVD and MP3-CD Playback

    Savor the magic of movies and music on the FWD39 with DVD and MP3-CD playback. DTS and Dolby Digital ensure a rich moive experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by MAX Sound, 3-Way Speaker System and 100W RMS See all benefits

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from level one to level three – at the touch of a button! You can customize the bass level that fits your style. Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dolby Digital for movies or concerts in full surround sound

      Because Dolby Digital and DTS, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      1800W PMPO / 100W RMS total power

      This system has 1800W PMPO / 100W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Virtual Ambience Control provides simulated sound settings

      Virtual Ambience Control (VAC) creates a virtual sound environment which digitally mimics the acoustic characteristic of special rooms or environments such as concert halls, the cinema, arcades, discos, etc. By realistically recreating the sound ambience of these different settings, VAC will dramatically enhance your enjoyment of your favorite music.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2x50W RMS
        Sound Enhancement
        • MAX Sound
        • Dynamic Bass Boost 3 steps
        • Digital Sound Control
        • Virtual Ambience Control
        • Virtual Environment Control

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 2" tweeter
        • 3 way
        • 5.25" woofer
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • Piezo
        Number of Loudspeakers
        2

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD+RW
        • Picture CD
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        DVD Region.
        4
        Loader Type
        Motorised
        Number of Discs
        3
        Video Enhancement
        Progressive Scan

      • Audio Playback

        Cassette Deck Technology
        Logic
        Cassette Playback Modes
        • Automatic Stop
        • Electronic Speed Control
        Compression format
        • MP3
        • Windows Media™ Audio
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 99-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Repeat/one/disk/program
        Number of decks
        2

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        Tape
        Tape Recording Enhancement
        • Automatic Recording Level
        • CD Synchro Start Recording

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        40
        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Tuner Enhancements
        • Auto Store
        • Easy Set (Plug & Play)

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Line in
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Other connections
        • Composite video (CVBS) out
        • Digital output (cinch)
        • FM Antenna
        • Microphone socket
        • MW Antenna
        • S-Video out
        • Subwoofer out
        • ComponentVideo out Progressive

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        FTD
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt
        Karaoke
        • Echo control
        • Key control
        • MIC volume

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Component video cable (R/G/B)
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Video Cable
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        Remote control
        45-key
        Standard Package Includes
        International Guarantee

      • Dimensions

        Main speaker depth
        195  mm
        Main Speaker height
        310  mm
        Main speaker width
        248  mm
        Packaging Depth
        440  mm
        Packaging Height
        411  mm
        Packaging Width
        611  mm
        Set Depth
        367  mm
        Set Height
        310  mm
        Set Width
        265  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        15.6  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 200-240 V
        • 50Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Component video cable (R/G/B)
      • FM/MW Antenna
      • Video Cable
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • User Manual
      • International Guarantee

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

