Purifier ONLY mode allows you use as purifier in dry season

With simple one-touch control, the appliance can be used in purifier ONLY mode. It operates under auto mode by default. Whenever the current mode of appliance works, it goes to purification ONLY mode when touching the button. Humidity setting and laundry drying mode are off in the purification ONLY mode. This protects you and your family from pollution and allergy all the year round, especially during dry season.