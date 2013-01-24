Home
Series 5000

2-in 1 Air dehumidifier

DE5205/70
  • Dual function, Dual protection Dual function, Dual protection Dual function, Dual protection
    Philips 2-in-1 dehumidifier Series 5000 provides premium dehumidification & purification performance, makes drying clothes easier, keeps away from air pollution or common allergens, bringing you a healthier & comfortable living environment. See all benefits

      2-in-1 premium dehumidifier with purification

      • Dehumidify up to 25L/Day***
      • Particles CADR* 270m³/h
      • Purify ONLY Mode
      • Numerical display
      Automatic dehumidification control with pre-setting

      Automatic dehumidification control with pre-setting

      Automatic dehumidification control allows you to pre-set the humidity level at 40%, 50% , 60%, 70% and 80% room humidity. In auto mode, fan speed will automatically adjust to achieve optimal dehumidification performance.

      Purifier ONLY mode allows you use as purifier in dry season

      Purifier ONLY mode allows you use as purifier in dry season

      With simple one-touch control, the appliance can be used in purifier ONLY mode. It operates under auto mode by default. Whenever the current mode of appliance works, it goes to purification ONLY mode when touching the button. Humidity setting and laundry drying mode are off in the purification ONLY mode. This protects you and your family from pollution and allergy all the year round, especially during dry season.

      5 fan speed setting

      5 fan speed setting

      Easily choose 5 different speed settings, from 1 to turbo. Gives you all the flexibility of usage to suit your preference.

      Healthy air lock for filter replacement and full tank alert

      Healthy air lock for filter replacement and full tank alert

      The healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning - to avoid ineffective purification. So you are assured of healthier air always. Full water alert warns you when the tank is full and shuts down the appliance to avoid water spillage.

      Digital humidity sensor gives numerical feedback on humidity

      Digital humidity sensor gives accurate and real time feedback on humidity. The compressor and fan perform automatically based on the numerical feedback to protect your home from mold and mildew.

      Special dry laundry mode for drying clothes with ease

      The appliance operates under the highest fan speed in dry laundry mode for drying clothes with ease. Laundry mode reduces the time it takes to dry laundry indoors with the help of your dehumidifier.

      Continuous dry mode provides constant optimal environment

      When in continuous dry mode, the dehumidifier constantly works with the optimal dehumidifying settings. This mode provides you with a constant clean and comfortable environment.

      LED color ring gives real time air quality feedback

      The 4-step color ring feedback provides real time indoor air quality: Blue=Good air, Blue-violet= Fair air, Red-purple= Unhealthy air, Red= Very unhealthy air.

      1-9 hour easy-to-set timer

      The appliance operates for a set number of hours and automatically switches off when set time has elapsed.

      VitaShield naturally purifies UFP as small as 0.02microns**

      Vitashield IPS and NanoProtect Filter has a boosted clean air delivery rate up to 270 m3/hr* (according to China GB/T 18801-2015). It can effectively remove ultra-fine particles as small as 20nm. Removes up to 99.9% bacteria and H1N1*.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        CADR (Particle)
        270  m³/h
        Ultra fine particle removal
        as small as 20  nm
        Filters out PM2.5
        99.9*  %
        Filters out H1N1 Virus
        99.9*  %
        Filters out bacteria
        99.9*  %
        Dehumidification rate
        25  L/Day
        Energy Efficiency rate
        Grade A
        Recommended HEPA life time
        12  months
        Sound Power
        Max. 66.9  dB(A)
        Sound Pressure
        Max 52.9  dB

      • Features

        VitaShield IPS
        Yes
        Air Quality feedback
        AQJ ring
        Particle sensor
        Yes
        Modes
        Purifier Only, Auto, Laundry dry, Continuous dry
        Fan speed
        5
        Child lock
        Yes
        Healthy air lock & Alert
        Yes
        Timer
        9  hour(s)
        Light control
        On/Off
        Motor
        DC

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        White
        Color of control panel
        Metallic black
        Control panel type
        Touch panel
        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Wheel type
        One way

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        110  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Power
        355  W
        Water tank
        4  L

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        14  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        16.5  kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        343×318×617
        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        400*375*685  mm

      • Replacement

        Particle filter
        FY1119/00

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

          • Particle CADR: tested by third party lab according to GB/T 18801-2015
          • 20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses and SARS coronavirus are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).
          • Dehumidification rate: tested by third party lab according to GB/T 19411-2003
          • PM2.5 removal rate is tested by third party, according to APIAC/LM-2015, initial concentration is (5.0 +/- 0.5) mg/m3, in 30m3 room
          • Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
          • Tested by third party lab in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria

