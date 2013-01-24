Search terms
GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Fit!
GoZero Fitness filter removes up to 99% of chlorine & improves the taste of tap water. No compromise on the water flow! See all benefits
GoZero Fitness filter removes up to 99% of chlorine & improves the taste of tap water. No compromise on the water flow! See all benefits
The bottle comes with a dust-proof cap, so that the mouthpiece stays clean.
The leak-proof design ensures that the water doesn't spill inside your bag.
All parts are dishwasher-safe (max. 50 degree Celsius) except for the filter.
Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.
Timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.
Made of innovative activated carbon fiber, the Fitness filter removes up to 99%* of chlorine and other taste impairing substances without compromising the water flow. Simply fill the bottle, squeeze and drink!
