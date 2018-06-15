2 year warranty
Discontinued
220B4LPCB/01
Sustainable eco design display
The Philips PowerSensor LED display using 65% post consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity
B Line
22" (55.9 cm)
1680x1050
This Philips monitor housing is free from brominated flame retardant and polyvinyl chloride (PVC-BFR free)
TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent color and picture quality.
At the flick of the 0 watt hard switch which is conveniently located at the back, you can completely cut-off your monitor from AC power. This results in zero power consumption reducing your carbon footprint even further
2.0
of 5
1
Review
nicknok
15/06/2018
US
Looks good but doesnt last
The backlit LED system has a fixed life and fails. should get more than 5 years out of a monitor, I have 13 monitors in my control room, all the same age, but only this one failed
This review was made for Brilliance 241B4LPCB LCD monitor, LED backlight
This review was made for Brilliance 241B4LPCB LCD monitor, LED backlight