    Philips LED-CANbus FOG is the ideal supplement for LED FOG or H11-based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating possible issues with dashboard warning.

    Philips LED-CANbus FOG is the ideal supplement for LED FOG or H11-based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating possible issues with dashboard warning. See all benefits

      Perfect electrical performance

      Smooth function

      • For LED-HL [~H11] & LED-FOG
      • Pack of: 2
      • Advanced automotive system

      Ensure performance for LED-HL [~H11] and LED-FOG

      Some car models have specific challenges for LED Upgrades. Unique Philips CANbus adaptors ensure smooth functioning for any electrical issues. They solve possible issues in regards to error messages on your dashboard or LED flickering.

      Easy installation

      Thanks to the advanced design, the CANbus adaptor is easily installed for good performance from day one.

      Optimal performance in all conditions

      The automotive design of the CANbus adaptor takes into consideration the demanding conditions of everyday use in the engine compartment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        FOG/H11
        Designation
        18954C2
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        LED CANbus
        Type
        FOG [~H8/H11/H16]

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Perfect electrical performance

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        18954C2
        Ordering code
        5066330

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        C2

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.