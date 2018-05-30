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  • Drive with care Drive with care Drive with care

    LongLife EcoVision Longer Lifetime

    12972LLECOB1

    Drive with care

    Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles.

    See all benefits

    LongLife EcoVision Longer Lifetime

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    See all Headlights

    Drive with care

    Higher lifetime, less replacement

    • Type of lamp: H7
    • 12 V,55 W
    • Long lasting, less replacement
    • Ultra-resistant bulb
    • Number of bulbs: 1
    Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

    Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

    Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

    Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

    Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

    Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

    Extra lifetime

    Extra lifetime

    With Philips LongLife EcoVision drivers don’t have to worry about changing a headlamp for up to 1500 hours.

    Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

    Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

    Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

    High quality filament design to minimize maintenance

    High quality filament design to minimize maintenance

    With Philips LongLifeEcoVision you need significantly fewer lamp replacements. This makes them the ideal lamp for high voltage cars.

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

    Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

    Award winning car lamp manufacturer

    Award winning car lamp manufacturer

    Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

    Less waste thanks to fewer replacement

    Less waste thanks to fewer replacement

    It is the right choice for drivers looking for an environmentally friendly lighting solution.

    Philips are the choice of major car manufacturers.

    For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

    Comply with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

    Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in the aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximise the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Long lasting
      Product highlight
      • Lifetime up to 1500 hours
      • Extra lifetime

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Front fog light
      • Low beam
      Base
      PX26d
      Designation
      H7 LongLife EcoVision
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      LongLife EcoVision
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      H7

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      Up to 1500h

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      1500 ±10%  lm
      Color temperature
      Up to 3100 K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      55  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12972LLECOB1
      Ordering code
      36200830

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      B1
      EAN1
      8727900362008
      EAN3
      8727900362015

    • Packed product information

      Width
      9.5  cm
      Height
      13.5  cm
      Net weight per piece
      11.8  g
      Gross weight per piece
      35  g
      Length
      3.4  cm
      Pack Quantity
      1
      MOQ (for professionals)
      10

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      26  cm
      Width
      14.5  cm
      Height
      14.1  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.35  kg

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