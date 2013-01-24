- Ultra Slim lines for a refined profile
- 4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you've ever seen before
- Experience better contrast, color & sharpness with HDR Plus
- Micro Dimming optimizes the contrast on your TV
- SAPHI. The smart way to enjoy your TV.
What if you didn’t just watch TV, but felt it? With a Philips Ambilight TV, intelligent LEDs cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. Your screen will seem bigger, every moment will feel closer, and music gets a light show.
Bring the emotion of the movie right into the room. Explosions flicker on the walls. Wide shots feel even wider. You can set the intensity of Ambilight to suit your mood, or even turn it off.
Cosy up. Cool down. Ambilight works even when your TV is in standby mode. Simply press the Ambilight button on your remote to enjoy perfectly tuned ambient lighting.
Throw yourself into battle. Explore worlds. The LEDs on your Philips Ambilight TV respond rapidly to your moves, immersing you in every crucial millisecond of action and adventure.
Drop the bass. With a flash. Turn symphonies into shimmers of light. Whatever your musical taste, Ambilight can follow the sound and weave lightshows from the rhythm.
“It's been more than 9 years since I have Phillips Ambilight TV and I will not change”
Philips TV owners, Survey in France 2017
“Not possible to watch the tv without Ambilight! More than a simple gadget it really changes everything!”
Philips TV owners, Survey in France 2017
“I sometimes invite friends to watch a movie. Then I can offer something special.”
Ambilight consumer research, May 2018
*TV models and specifications shown are country specific and may vary
**Android™, Google™, Google Play™, YouTube™ and other marks are trademarks of Google Inc.