Televisions

Philips Ambilight TV

Emotion beyond the screen

Philips Ambilight TV

    Our favourite Ambilight TV

    Philips OLED 8 series 4K UHD OLED Android TV with Ambilight

    6233 series

    • Ultra Slim lines for a refined profile
    • 4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you've ever seen before
    • Experience better contrast, color & sharpness with HDR Plus
    • Micro Dimming optimizes the contrast on your TV
    • SAPHI. The smart way to enjoy your TV.
    View this Ambilight TV

    Ambilight. Only from Philips.

     

    What if you didn’t just watch TV, but felt it? With a Philips Ambilight TV, intelligent LEDs cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. Your screen will seem bigger, every moment will feel closer, and music gets a light show.

    Ambilight that follows your mood

    Movies. Immerse yourself. - TV viewing experience

    Movies. Immerse yourself.

     

    Bring the emotion of the movie right into the room. Explosions flicker on the walls. Wide shots feel even wider. You can set the intensity of Ambilight to suit your mood, or even turn it off.

    Philips TV lounge mode

    Lounging. Make the mood.

     

    Cosy up. Cool down. Ambilight works even when your TV is in standby mode. Simply press the Ambilight button on your remote to enjoy perfectly tuned ambient lighting.

    Gaming ambient lighting

    Gaming. Light it up.

     

    Throw yourself into battle. Explore worlds. The LEDs on your Philips Ambilight TV respond rapidly to your moves, immersing you in every crucial millisecond of action and adventure.

    Whatever your musical taste, Ambilight can follow the sound and weave lightshows from the rhythm.| TV music mode

    Music. Brighten the beat.

     

    Drop the bass. With a flash. Turn symphonies into shimmers of light. Whatever your musical taste, Ambilight can follow the sound and weave lightshows from the rhythm.

    Why you love it

    “It's been more than 9 years since I have Phillips Ambilight TV and I will not change”

     

    Philips TV owners, Survey in France 2017

    *TV and Audio products on the Phillips.com website are not sold in Philips Online Shop. The conditions regarding warranty, delivery and returns are determined by the retailer of your choice. Please refer to the conditions used by the retailers for more information.

    The best Ambilight TVs

    View all Ambilight products

    Why you love it

    “Not possible to watch the tv without Ambilight! More than a simple gadget it really changes everything!”

     

    Philips TV owners, Survey in France 2017

    Your
    #ambilight
    on Instagram  

    Ambilight purple mode | dynamic mode
    Photo by @emilthorup
    light effects of Ambilight TV | blue green yellow
    Photo by @phineas89
    Light effects on Ambilight TV | pink purple orange red
    Photo by @leaon1
    Playing music on Ambilight TV
    Photo by @pdegoede
    Ambilight smart TV
    Photo by @emilthorup
    Ambilight pink mode
    Photo by @e_no_mis

    Why you love it

    “I sometimes invite friends to watch a movie. Then I can offer something special.”

     

    Ambilight consumer research, May 2018

    Experience Philips Ambilight Television

    Ambilight
    Immerse in the content you love

    Discover Ambilight
    Awards

    Smart TV
    Content at your command

    See Android TVs
    TV sound bar system

    OLED TV
    Lifelike feels like this

    See why

