With Google PlayTM store, you’ll be streaming the latest films and show from Netflix, selecting on demand movies or levelling up with the latest games at a touch of a button. It’s all the content you want, when you want it.
Android TV brings great content to you, so you can spend less time browsing and more time watching. Just pick from the personalized recommendations on Google Play, YouTube and other apps that appear automatically in your home screen.
With the Google Assistant you can quickly access entertainment, get answers, and control devices around your home. Find the latest blockbuster, check the score of the big game, turn up the volume or change the source – all with just your voice.
Your own personal Google, always ready to help. Just press the mic button on your remote to get started.
Chromecast built-in is a platform that lets you cast your favorite entertainment from you phone, tablet or laptop right to your TV. Easily control your TV with apps you already know and love from iPhone®, iPad®, Android phone or tablet, Mac® or Chromebook.
Saphi is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use.
Full web browser allows you to transform your TV into a computer, powered by the Vewd Web Browser. Instantly surf the web, check news, email, and more.
