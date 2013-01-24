Home
Televisions

Philips smart TV

More to love

Philips smart TV

    Our favourite Android TV

    Philips 7300 series 4K UHD LED Android TV

    7303 series

    • Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.
    • Google Play store and Philips app gallery. More to love.
    • HDR Plus. Enhanced contrast, colour, and sharpness.
    View this Android TV

    Android TV
    A whole world of content


    With Google PlayTM store, you’ll be streaming the latest films and show from Netflix, selecting on demand movies or levelling up with the latest games at a touch of a button. It’s all the content you want, when you want it.

    Explore a smarter way to watch.
    Android TV brings great content to you,
    so you can spend less time browsing
    and more time watching. Just pick from
    the personalized recommendations on
    Google Play, YouTube and other apps
    that appear automatically in your
    home screen.

    Explore a smarter way to watch.

     

    Android TV brings great content to you, so you can spend less time browsing and more time watching. Just pick from the personalized recommendations on Google Play, YouTube and other apps that appear automatically in your home screen.

    Get things done using just your voice.

     

    With the Google Assistant you can quickly access entertainment, get answers, and control devices around your home. Find the latest blockbuster, check the score of the big game, turn up the volume or change the source – all with just your voice. 

    Meet your Google Assistant. 

     

    Your own personal Google, always ready to help. Just press the mic button on your remote to get started.

    Chromecast built-in™
    From your smart device to your smart TV

     

    Chromecast built-in is a platform that lets you cast your favorite entertainment from you phone, tablet or laptop right to your TV. Easily control your TV with apps you already know and love from iPhone®, iPad®, Android phone or tablet, Mac® or Chromebook.

     

    Saphi is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use.

    Philips Saphi Smart TV
    The smart way to enjoy your TV.


    Saphi is a fast, intuitive operating system that makesyour Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, and more. Saphi Smart TV also supports Miracast.

    Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV


    Our TVs give your guests the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve smart device users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing protects your guests. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed on our TVs via Miracast & DirectShare!

    Surf the Web

     

    Full web browser allows you to transform your TV into a computer, powered by the Vewd Web Browser. Instantly surf the web, check news, email, and more.

    *TV and Audio products on the Phillips.com website are not sold in Philips Online Shop. The conditions regarding warranty, delivery and returns are determined by the retailer of your choice. Please refer to the conditions used by the retailers for more information.

