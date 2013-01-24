Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Fresh breath
with staying power

The three steps to long-lasting fresh breath

Click on your TongueCare+ brush

 

In just one click, turn your Sonicare toothbrush into a sonic-powered tongue cleaner: simply remove your brush head, replace it with the TongueCare+ tongue brush, and you're all set.

Eliminate odor-causing bacteria

 

Up to a whopping 85% of breath odor comes from bacteria at the back of your tongue. Use mouthwash to blast odor-causing bacteria. Your breath mints won't know where to look.

Gently clean away tongue debris

 

Once you've given bacteria an antibacterial blast, use the TongueCare+ tongue brush to give your tongue a gentle, deep clean. It's designed to remove bacteria from the grooves and ridges of your tongue, and clicks on just like a regular brush head.

Beat bad breath at the source

Tongue cleaning starter kit

Transform your toothbrush in just one click

Give bad breath a one punch:

 

  • Clean; gently brush away tongue debris
See tongue brush

Know what you're up against

Breath care kit

From* : $309.99

Comes with tongue cleaning starter kit

  • Use the portable analyser to measure breath quality
  • Learn how to get fresher breath with the connected app
  • Clean away bacteria with the tongue brush and spray
  • Feel confident because you know your breath is fresh
Explore kit
Don't own a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush?

Our electric toothbrushes play a key role in our fresh breath kits.
Get yours now
Side kicks for your oral health routine

Insider advice for long-lasting fresh breath

What causes bad breath? And can a simple routine really set you up for success? We've picked the brains of our experts to help you combat bad breath.
Read on

Our five-step routine for a healthy smile

Fresh breath with Philips Sonicare


Get fresh breath with staying power in three simple steps. Transform your toothbrush in just one click, eliminate odor-causing bacteria with the BreathRx Antibacterial tongue spray and brush away debris with the Philips Sonicare tongue brush. Take that, bad breath.
