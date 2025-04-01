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What bras work with my Philips Avent electric breast pump?

Published on 01 April 2025

Your Philips Avent electric breast pump is designed to be used with a variety of bras for easier, more comfortable pumping. Check the following wearing advice for your specific model.

Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump

  • The shields and cups fit in most regular and nursing bras.
  • If you feel uncomfortable while pumping, try switching to a stretchier bra (but not too stretchy so as to avoid the cups slipping during pumping).
  • Wearing a wired bra is not recommended.

Philips Avent Single/Double Electric Breast Pump

  • Works well with most regular nursing bras.
  • Works well with most pumping bras with larger slits for the pump funnel (the pump body cannot be attached through the bra).
  • Using a pumping bra with circular holes instead of slits is not recommended.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF396/11 , SCF395/11 , SCF397/11 .

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