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How do I clean and disinfect my Philips Avent breast pump?

Published on 01 April 2025

Clean your pump before the first use and after every pumping session, especially any parts that come in contact with milk.

Check the recommended cleaning and disinfection methods for your pump model below.

Note: You do not need to disinfect parts that do not come in contact with milk. You can clean the motor unit and power adapter for electric pumps by wiping them with a soft, damp cloth. Keep the silicone tubes dry at all times to prevent liquid from getting into the motor unit.

Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump

Watch this video to learn how to clean and disinfect your hands-free pump. 

Play Pause

Philips Avent Single and Double Electric Breast Pump

Learn how to clean and disinfect your Philips Avent Single or Double electric breast pump.

Important: For the best hygiene, soak, wash and rinse your breast pump parts in a separate bowl.

Play Pause

Philips Avent Essential Manual Breast Pump

Watch this animation to learn how to clean and disinfect your Essential Manual Breast Pump.

Important: For the best hygiene, soak, wash and rinse your breast pump parts in a separate bowl.

Play Pause

Philips Avent Essential Electric Breast Pump

Learn how to clean and disinfect your Essential Electric Breast Pump.

Important: For the best hygiene, soak, wash and rinse your breast pump parts in a separate bowl.

Play Pause

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF396/11 , SCF395/11 , SCF397/11 .

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