Search terms

Philips Support

Why does my Philips Sonicare app require permissions?

Published on 01 July 2026

The Philips Sonicare app is asking your permission to access features of your mobile device like location permission or access to contacts. Find out why.

Permissions required by the Philips Sonicare app

The Philips Sonicare app may ask your permissions to access:

  • Location services
  • Identity
  • Calendar
  • Contacts
  • Phone function
  • Microphone

Location services

Permission to location services permits the Philips Sonicare app to automatically receive brushing information. The Philips Sonicare app does not require the location service to function. However, your location data will be used to locate a store near you or to direct you to the consumer care contact details for your country.

Identity

This function enables you to use your Google+ or Facebook account for easy access.

Calendar

This permission allows you to create a calendar event with your dentist or hygienist. This is considered confidential information and is only used for creating your appointments.

Contacts

Contacts allow you the option to share your brushing progress reports with your dentist or hygienist, using the contact function. This is considered confidential information and is only used for contacting your dentist or hygienist.

Phone functions

Phone permissions are required to directly call Philips Consumer Care.

Microphone

Microphone permissions are required to play audio through the app. Microphone access also enables you to use virtual assistants like Siri or the Google Assistant to open the app. The Philips Sonicare app will never make microphone recordings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Contact Philips

We are happy to help you

Contact Philips

We are happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage

Discover

My Philips

Register for exclusive benefits

Subscribe to our newsletter

Exclusive member benefits & promotions

Receive the latest updates on events

Early access to events

Members-only promotions

*
I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
What does this mean?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.