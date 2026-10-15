ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Support homepage

Philips Support

How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers

As your baby becomes a toddler they may start to only need their pacifier at particular times. Find out when and how to stop using the Philips Avent pacifier.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF376/10, SCF228/01, SCF376/01. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage