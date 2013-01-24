SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
Search terms
|
Shaver series 6000
S6630/11
$399.99*
Minimized skin irritation
|
Shaver S9000 Prestige
SP9860/13
$699.99*
Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard.
|
|
|
Contour adaptability: For capturing hard to get hairs
|
|
|
Comfort: For smooth shave
|
|
|
Closeness
|
|
|
Versatility: Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
|
|
|
Ease of use: Wet & dry
|
|
|
Battery: Usage / charging time
|
|
|
100% Washable
|
|
|
Also includes
|
|
|
|
SH50/51