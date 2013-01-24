Home
83% of men reduced their skin irritation with Philips Shaver Series 6000*

Wet and Dry Electric Shaver Series 6000, S6630/11

Philips Shaver Series 6000, S6680/26
The Philips Series 6000 delivers a perfectly clean shave and reduces skin irritation at the same time. It has Anti-Friction coating that creates a smooth surface and effortlessly glides over your skin for less irritation.
Anti-Friction Coating checkmark
Anti-Friction Coating
MultiPrecision Blades checkmark
MultiPrecision Blades
MultiFlex Heads checkmark
MultiFlex Heads
Suggested retail price: $399.99
*Tested on 24hr beards, n-100, CTL, Germany, 2018
Philips Shaver Series 6000 Anti-Friction Coating

Reduce skin irritation


Anti-Friction Coating

A special coating applied to the shaving rings is designed to reduce friction on your skin, creating an effortless, smooth shave that minimizes skin irritation.
Philips Shaver Series 6000 MultiPrecision Blade System

Get a fast and close shave


MultiPrecision Blades

MultiPrecision Blades lift up both long and short hairs to cut them – and any remaining stubble – in just a few strokes.
Philips Shaver Series 6000 MultiFlex heads

Glide over your skin smoothly


MultiFlex Heads

5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements follow the contours of your face, and enable the shaver to glide over your skin comfortably with minimal resistance.
Philips Shaver Series 6000 Aquatec Wet & Dry

Shave wet or dry


Aquatec Wet & Dry

Opt for a quick dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam – even under the shower.

See the Shaver Series 6000 in action

Philips Shaver Series 6000 Video Thumbnail

What's in the box of Shaver S6630?

    • Precision trimmer
      SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
    • Travel pouch
      Travel pouch: The shaver’s premium case has a sleek design to take up less space in your bag and its built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver, even when you're on the go. 
    The Philips S6000 shaver comes with a click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming, a travel pouch. 
    Suggested retail price: $399.99
    Philips Shaver Series 6000 Number 1 Logo
    Philips –  the world's number one electric shaving brand* 

    *Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Consumer Appliances 2018ed, per body shavers category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2017 data
    Philips Shaver Series 6000 Green Product Logo
    Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.
    Philips Shaver Series 6000 Design Award 2018
    One of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. iF DESIGN AWARD is recognised as a symbol of design excellence around the world with over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year.

    Compare shaver S6630 with our other great shavers

    S6630/11

    Shaver series 6000

    S6630/11

    $399.99*
    Minimized skin irritation
    Compare features
    SP9860/13

    Shaver S9000 Prestige

    SP9860/13

    $699.99*
    Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard.
    Compare features

    Contour adaptability: For capturing hard to get hairs
    • 5 directions shaver head movement
    • 8 directions shaver head movement

    Comfort: For smooth shave
    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★★

    Closeness
    • ★★★★
    • ★★★★★

    Versatility: Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer

    Ease of use: Wet & dry

    Battery: Usage / charging time
    • 60minutes / 1h
    • 60minutes / 3 hours

    100% Washable

    Also includes
    • Travel pouch
    • Precision Trimmer
    • Qi charger
    • Premium hard case
    • Precision Trimmer
    * Suggested retail price

