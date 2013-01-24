Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
bodygroomers masthead

Explore the Men's Grooming Kits for the sharpest styles

Learn more about our latest beard trimmers, nose trimmers, and grooming kits

 

Find the right tool for every look

Beard trimmers
Beard trimmers

Catches up to 90% of cut hair

MM icon
20 built-in length settings (0.5mm — 10mm)
Click on trimmer icon
Click-on precision trimmer
Battery icon
Up to 80 mins run time-corded & cordless use
Learn more
Multgroomers
Multigroomers

All-in-one Head-to-Toe

Styling attachment icon
Up to 18 styling attachments and combs
Click on trimmer icon
Self-sharpening blades
Battery icon
Up to 6hrs of cordless use
Learn more
Nose trimmers
Nose trimmers

No pulling guaranteed

Washable icon
Fully washable
Click on trimmer icon
Easily and comfotably trim unwanted hair
Battery icon
Long-lasting Lithium AA battery
Learn more
Versatile products
Versatile products

Beard & Stubble trimmer + Dual Foil Shaver

MM icon
From 0.5mm precision settings for perfect stubbles
Click on trimmer icon
Dual-Slided trimmer
Battery icon
Up to 50 mins of cordless use
Learn more

Styleguides from the experience center

Stiletto beard
Stiletto beard
Short beard
Short beard
Van dyke
Van Dyke
Scruffy beard
Scruffy beard

Explore our other male grooming products

Style

OneBlade

Hair

Body

Subscribe to our newsletter

Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

Support

phone
Call us: 1300 363 391
mail
Chat 24/7
twitter
Chat 24/7 on Twitter @PhilipsCare