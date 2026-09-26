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Discontinued

Micro X-Clean filtrationAll-in-One Water Station, gen I

ADD5980M/79

4.2

| (38) Reviews

Pure tasting water

High performance meets ultra-convenience. Now you can enjoy pure-tasting water from refreshingly chilled to piping hot for various needs. Multiple volume settings at the touch of a button: 200ml, 250ml, 300ml, 350ml, 400ml, 500ml.

See all benefits

From refreshingly chilled to piping hot

Pure tasting water

  • Instant heating

  • Electric cooling

  • Micro X-Clean filtration

  • 6 preset temperatures

Perfectly chilled water on demand

Thanks to the high efficient cooling system, you can easily enjoy the perfectly chilled water at a touch of the screen.

Fresh hot water on demand within seconds

The fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks. Different from other instant heating technology, our 2-staged instant heating module helps to achieve true boiling.

6 temperature settings for your different needs

We provide pure-tasting water from refreshingly chill to piping hot. Blanching, brewing-up, sterilising, cooking. Tea, coffee, spaghetti, baby's bottle, cold drink. You can do a million things with it.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

38

Reviews

26/09/2026

Australia

Australia

Good looking, compact, works quickly

It’s much faster than waiting for a kettle to boil, especially if the kettle is full. This dispenser heats water on demand instead of boiling a lot of water in a kettle. Makes a very nice cup of tea. It was worth paying more for a name brand product.

This review was made for Micro X-Clean filtration ADD5910M Compact Water Station

Date of Use 2026-09-26

This review was made for Micro X-Clean filtration ADD5910M Compact Water Station

Date of Use 2026-09-26

28/12/2025

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

I have had a couple of different brands before which have never lasted more than 2 - 3 months, so far this seems to be the best but then I would not expect anything else from a Philips. I did pay a lot more for the Philips and hopefully it will be money well spent.

Pros

Excellent

Cons

None so far

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Micro X-Clean filtration ADD5910M Compact Water Station

Date of Use 2024-11-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Micro X-Clean filtration ADD5910M Compact Water Station

Date of Use 2024-11-28

09/08/2023

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Water heating station

I am happy with instant water heating station as it heats water quickly

Pros

Removable water canister

Cons

Water canister could be a bit bigger

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Micro X-Clean filtration ADD5910M Compact Water Station

Date of Use 2023-07-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Micro X-Clean filtration ADD5910M Compact Water Station

Date of Use 2023-07-08

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Disclaimers

  1. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.

  2. Compared to 500ml bottle water. Each filter lasts for 1 month/100 liters.

  3. Assuming 2L of hot water consumption per day. Heating only. Cooling power consumption is excluded.