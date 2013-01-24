Micro X-Clean filtration

Search terms
Pure tasting water
High performance meets ultra-convenience. Now you can enjoy pure-tasting water from refreshingly chill to piping hot for various needs. Multiple volume settings at the touch of a button: 200ml, 250ml, 300ml, 350ml, 400ml, 500ml. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Thanks to the high efficient cooling system, you can easily enjoy the perfectly chilled water at a touch of the screen.
The fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks. Different from other instant heating technology, our 2-staged instant heating module helps to achieve true boiling.
We provide pure-tasting water from refreshingly chill to piping hot. Blanching, brewing-up, sterilising, cooking. Tea, coffee, spaghetti, baby's bottle, cold drink. You can do a million things with it.
200ml, 250ml, 300ml, 350ml, 400ml, 500ml and continuous. You can always find the suitable water volume to fill your favorate cup, or even jug and pot.
Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water, as well as flavourful hot and cold drinks. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*
The dispenser will start to work as soon as you connect the power and turn it on. No need to plumb in.
The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.
The height of the drip tray can be easily adjusted to accomadate different sizes of cups.
Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. Now you never need them again. The water station is always there, providing pure tasting water on demand.
The water is heated right at the moment you need, and at exact the volume you choose. No more re-boiled or keeping warm. It saves 70% of heating energy compared to thermopot***
