All-in-one water station

ADD5980M/79
Overall rating / 5
    High performance meets ultra-convenience. Now you can enjoy pure-tasting water from refreshingly chill to piping hot for various needs. Multiple volume settings at the touch of a button: 200ml, 250ml, 300ml, 350ml, 400ml, 500ml. See all benefits

      Pure tasting water

      From refreshingly chill to piping hot

      • Instant heating
      • Electric cooling
      • Micro X-Clean filtration
      • 6 preset temperatures

      Perfectly chilled water on demand

      Thanks to the high efficient cooling system, you can easily enjoy the perfectly chilled water at a touch of the screen.

      Fresh hot water on demand within seconds

      The fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks. Different from other instant heating technology, our 2-staged instant heating module helps to achieve true boiling.

      6 temperature settings for your different needs

      We provide pure-tasting water from refreshingly chill to piping hot. Blanching, brewing-up, sterilising, cooking. Tea, coffee, spaghetti, baby's bottle, cold drink. You can do a million things with it.

      6 volume settings at the touch of a button

      200ml, 250ml, 300ml, 350ml, 400ml, 500ml and continuous. You can always find the suitable water volume to fill your favorate cup, or even jug and pot.

      Get the best out of your water

      Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water, as well as flavourful hot and cold drinks. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*

      Plug and play; no installation required

      The dispenser will start to work as soon as you connect the power and turn it on. No need to plumb in.

      Filter lifetime indicator reminds on-time filter replacement

      The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.

      Adjustable drip tray for different sizes of cups

      The height of the drip tray can be easily adjusted to accomadate different sizes of cups.

      More than 2,400 single-use plastic bottles saved per year**

      Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. Now you never need them again. The water station is always there, providing pure tasting water on demand.

      No more re-boiled or keep warm; less energy consumption

      The water is heated right at the moment you need, and at exact the volume you choose. No more re-boiled or keeping warm. It saves 70% of heating energy compared to thermopot***

      Technical Specifications

      • Filter specifications

        Filtration capacity
        100L
        Replacement filter cartridge
        Micro X-Clean filter family

      • General specifications

        Product dimension
        400*200*337mm  mm
        Water tank capacity
        2.8L

      • Input water conditions

        Input water temperature
        5-30  °C
        Input water quality
        Municipal tap water

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • * The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
          • **Compared to 500ml bottle water. Each filter lasts for 1 month/100 liters.
          • ***Assuming 2L of hot water per day. Heating only. Cooling power consumption is excluded.

