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  • Trim and shave all bodyzones Trim and shave all bodyzones Trim and shave all bodyzones

    Bodygroom Body groomer

    TT2021/31

    Trim and shave all bodyzones

    The all-in-one body grooming system, exclusively for men, trims & shaves all body zones. It's safe & easy.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $119.95

    Bodygroom Body groomer

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    See all Trimming and shaving

    Trim and shave all bodyzones

    Worlds #1 Bodygroom

    • for all body zones
    3 combs for different hair lenght

    3 combs for different hair lenght

    3 combs provide different fix lenght settings of 3, 5 and 7 mm for safe and easy trim of all body zones

    Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

    Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

    Hypoallergenic foil - Protects against nicks and cuts.

    Charging stand for convenient storage

    Charging stand for convenient storage

    Charging stand provides a convenient storage and ensures the appliance is fully charged and ready to use

    Trim and shave all body zones

    Trim and shave all body zones

    This Philips bodygroom can both trim and shave all body zones.

    Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning

    Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning

    100% water proof Philips shaver makes it convenient to trim and shave your body in the shower and easy to clean.

    Technical Specifications

    • Trimming & shaving performance

      Skin comfort
      Skin friendly shaving head
      Shaving system
      Shaving foil for close shave

    • Create the look you want

      Styles
      Shave and trim your body

    • Power system

      Running time
      50 minutes
      Charging time
      8 hours
      Usage
      Cordless only

    • Accessories

      Store and charge stand
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutter width
      32  mm
      Number of length settings
      3
      Shaving element
      Foil with two pre-trimmers

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Showerproof and easy cleaning
      Cordless
      Yes
      Maintenance free - No Oil need
      Yes

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