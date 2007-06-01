TT2021/31
Trim and shave all bodyzones
The all-in-one body grooming system, exclusively for men, trims & shaves all body zones. It's safe & easy.See all benefits
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3 combs provide different fix lenght settings of 3, 5 and 7 mm for safe and easy trim of all body zones
Hypoallergenic foil - Protects against nicks and cuts.
Charging stand provides a convenient storage and ensures the appliance is fully charged and ready to use
This Philips bodygroom can both trim and shave all body zones.
100% water proof Philips shaver makes it convenient to trim and shave your body in the shower and easy to clean.
Trimming & shaving performance
Create the look you want
Power system
Accessories
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
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