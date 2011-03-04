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  • Replacement Trim & Shave Foil Replacement Trim & Shave Foil Replacement Trim & Shave Foil

    Bodygroom replacement foil Replacement Foil

    TT2000/43

    Overall rating / 5
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    Replacement Trim & Shave Foil

    Replacement shaving foil head TT2000/51 for Philips Bodygroom shaver range 3000, 5000 and 7000

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    Suggested retail price: $39.99

    Bodygroom replacement foil Replacement Foil

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    Replacement Trim & Shave Foil

    Change foil every 12 months for best results

    • Fits BodyGroom S3000 Series
    • Fits BodyGroom S5000 Series
    • Fits BodyGroom S7000 Series
    • Fits Click&Style (S500/700)
    100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

    100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

    100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.

    Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

    Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

    The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

    Technical Specifications

    • Compatibility

      Fits product type
      • QG33XX, TT20XX, BG70XX, BG30XX
      • BG50XX, SBG315, BG20XX
      • YS52X, YS53X

    • Cleaning

      Usage
      Use cleaning spray HQ110

    • Content

      Packaging
      1 shaving head foil

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