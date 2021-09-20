Search terms

TAX5206/98
    Kick the party up a notch with this awesome, extra-large speaker! Powerful sound, big bass, and colorful lights fill the room with good vibes. You can plug a guitar and mic into the speaker, and the trolley design makes it easy to move. See all benefits

    Kick the party up a notch with this awesome, extra-large speaker! Powerful sound, big bass, and colorful lights fill the room with good vibes. You can plug a guitar and mic into the speaker, and the trolley design makes it easy to move.

    Kick the party up a notch with this awesome, extra-large speaker! Powerful sound, big bass, and colorful lights fill the room with good vibes. You can plug a guitar and mic into the speaker, and the trolley design makes it easy to move.

    Kick the party up a notch with this awesome, extra-large speaker! Powerful sound, big bass, and colorful lights fill the room with good vibes. You can plug a guitar and mic into the speaker, and the trolley design makes it easy to move.

      Turn it up

      • Speaker light and strobe
      • Mic and guitar inputs
      • Special karaoke functions

      Powerful sound. Extra bass. 14 hours play time

      With powerful sound and big, pumping bass, this karaoke speaker can fill the room with beats. The built-in battery lets you rock the party outdoors for up to 14 hours play time on a single charge.

      Party light effects. Blaze to the music

      Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects! A ring of colored lights on the speaker pulses in time to the music, and there are four different lighting modes to choose from. However you love to party, this speaker has you covered.

      Mic and guitar inputs. Karaoke effects

      A mic input (6.3 mm) lets you take the party up a notch. There's also a guitar input, so you can take the lead vocals while you're shredding a solo! Both guitar and mic have their own volume controls on the speaker. You can change your voice, fade vocals, and add echo effects too.

      All your tunes. Bluetooth, audio-in, and more

      Stream playlists via Bluetooth. Plug in other sources via audio-in or USB—or plug the speaker into another speaker or amp using the line-out socket. Rotary knobs on the speaker let you select the source or even fine-tune the bass and treble.

      Ready for anything

      The trolley design with built-in carry handle and battery means you can play this speaker wherever you like. Take the beats to a friend's house. Set up on the basketball court. You can skip tracks and turn the volume up directly from the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (MAX)
        160W
        Output power (RMS)
        80W
        Total harmonic distortion
        <=10%
        Frequency response
        40Hz - 20KHz, -12dB
        Sound enhancement
        • Karaoke
        • treble and bass control

      • Loudspeakers

        Number of sound channels
        2
        Driver configuration
        2-way
        Number of tweeters
        2
        Tweeter diameter
        2.5"
        Number of woofers
        2
        Woofer diameter
        8"

      • Connectivity

        Mic in
        1 x (6.3mm w/ vol control)
        Guitar input
        1 x (6.3mm w/ vol control)
        USB
        Yes (playback, charging and reading, service)
        Audio in
        1x 3.5mm Line in
        Audio out
        1x 3.5mm Line out
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Bluetooth range
        10M (free space)
        Bluetooth profiles
        • Streaming Format: SBC
        • Music streaming (A2DP)
        • Playback/volume control: AVRCP
        • Multipoint (Multipair) support
        DLNA Standard
        No
        Multiple speaker connection
        No
        Smart Home
        None

      • Supported Audio Formats

        Bluetooth
        SBC
        USB
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA
        • FLAC

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Tact switch
        Karaoke
        • echo control
        • MIC volume
        • vocal fader
        • voice changer
        Guitar control
        Yes
        Display screen
        LED
        Light Effect
        Yes, speaker light effect, strobe light

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        Battery Capacity
        4400 mAh, 7.4 V
        Battery life time
        14  hr
        Charging time
        3  hr
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion (built-in)
        Power bank
        Yes, integrated (5V/1A)

      • Compatibility

        Smartphone/tablet APP control
        No

      • Display

        Backlight
        blue
        Charging indicator
        red

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate
        • Safety warranty sheet

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        32.2  cm
        Height
        70  cm
        Weight
        10.52  kg
        Width
        30.9  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        37  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 12549 0
        Gross weight
        14.256  kg
        Height
        75.6  cm
        Nett weight
        11.616  kg
        Tare weight
        2.64  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Standing
        Width
        42.5  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate
      • Safety warranty sheet

