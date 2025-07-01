Stereo is a lot bigger and taller than I thought it would be! But it's great. I work in a factory and it's volume can override all the running equipment even in such an echoy gigantic room, but only in the direction of the speakers. Behind the speaker, is definately loud, but not nearly as the front (kinda obvious ik). Has the same music quality as my lil portable JBL Charge 4, but ofc gets much much louder than it. It's hard to maintain music quality the bigger/louder a speaker is, so this stereo is a big achievement in-and-of-itself!!! My coworkers RAVE about it more than me... Quirks: Has a bass and treble knob setting. Needs to be placed on a table or chair or loft area or on its back, bc the bass stereo/beat is in the bottom speaker. Sometimes it's jaring to listen to, and it sounds uneven when the speaker is just sitting on the floor. This is especially noticable when ppl have the bass knob set to max (the treble knob is set anywhere from halfway to max). Does NOT have the Phillips Dynamic Bass Boost feature, so it's missing the ummffph I'm used to when it comes to Phillips speakers/stereos. I suppose an equalizer app would help with this issue. Does NOT have a button to select audio input. Bluetooth works great! But aux is annoying as crap. Gotta disconnect the Bluetooth, plug the aux cable in-and-out until the audio input finally switches - it's honestly better to turn off the speaker, add no Bluetooth, and then plug in the aux cable (might have to fiddle with it still). All-in-all, if you want loud and good quality music, then this is a great speaker (with quirks)!!!