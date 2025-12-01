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  • The Stevie The Stevie The Stevie

    Retro Bluetooth® turntable

    TAV3000B/79

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    The Stevie

    Vinyl singles and LPs. Gramophone records. Playlists. Vibe to it all with the retro Bluetooth® turntable that spins as good as it streams. You don’t even need separate speakers to party—this deck has its stereo speakers built right in.

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    Retro Bluetooth® turntable

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    The Stevie

    • Retro design, modern sound
    • 3-speed turntable
    • Bluetooth® 5.4
    • Bass-reflex speakers
    Looks from back then, sound from now

    Looks from back then, sound from now

    It might look like your uncle’s deck, but this turntable comes right up to date with its rich, warm sound and modern functionality. The all-in-one design fits perfectly on desks and sideboards—plus you get Bluetooth® convenience and our handy companion app to go with your vinyl.

    3-speed belt-driven turntable. Plays all your records

    3-speed belt-driven turntable. Plays all your records

    From crate-digging finds to your most prized limited editions, you can spin 33 1/3 and 45 records—or even listen to 78 rpm gramophone records from way back in the day. Simply slide the selector to select the speed you want, then sit back and get lost in the music.

    Streams tunes too. Two-way Bluetooth® and Auracast™

    Streams tunes too. Two-way Bluetooth® and Auracast™

    Two-way Bluetooth® connectivity lets you stream playlists to the turntable’s built-in speakers—or play your records through your wireless speakers or headphones. You can also broadcast music out from this record player to as many Auracast™ compatible speakers as you want.

    Rich stereo sound from built-in speakers

    Rich stereo sound from built-in speakers

    With two 2.5” full-range drivers and a bass-reflex port, The Stevie is powerful enough to fill a small room with music. Sit back and relax or break out those dance moves as you enjoy rich, warm stereo sound that doesn’t skimp on the bass and can get loud without distortion.

    Replaceable stylus, removable dust cover, auto stop

    Replaceable stylus, removable dust cover, auto stop

    The included Audio-Technica ATN3600L stylus tracks just right to keep those grooves sounding fresh and can be replaced if needed. Auto-Stop prevents records spinning when they’re finished, which also helps reduces wear on the stylus. You can remove the dust cover to better operate the tonearm—or because you like how The Stevie looks without it.

    The connections you want. Aux-out, audio-in, headphone out

    The connections you want. Aux-out, audio-in, headphone out

    Ports include an RCA aux-out to connect to your hi-fi set up, and a 3.5 mm headphone out to connect to your wired headphones. There’s also an audio-in port so you can connect external devices like a CD or MP3 player and use The Stevie’s internal speakers for the music.

    Philips Entertainment app. Simple sound control

    Philips Entertainment app. Simple sound control

    Download our companion app and you can use your smart device to select preset sound styles from the Digital Sound Control menu, fine-tune bass and treble frequencies in the equalizer, or create your own custom EQ setting: perfect for tweaking the vibe to suit the genres you love.

    RCS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

    RCS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

    We use post-consumer recycled plastics in this product, and our packaging is plastic-free. Inserts are printed on recycled paper with soy-based ink, and the packaging itself is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      6W (phono), 12W (BT, audio in)
      Sound enhancement
      • digital sound control
      • bass reflex speaker system
      • treble and bass control
      • Custom equalizer (on app)
      Volume control
      rotary
      Frequency response
      60Hz - 20kHz
      Output power (MAX)
      12W (phono), 24W (BT, audio in)
      Sound mode
      • Bright
      • Warm
      • Balanced
      • Powerful
      • Clear
      Speaker impedance
      6 ohm

    • Loudspeakers

      Full range driver diameter
      2.5"
      Number of full range drivers
      2
      Driver configuration
      1-way
      Number of sound channels
      2.0

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.4
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • Streaming Format: SBC, LC3
      Bluetooth range
      Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
      Headphone jack
      1x 3.5mm
      Audio in
      1x 3.5mm
      DLNA Standard
      n.a.
      Multiple speaker connection
      Yes
      Multiple speaker scenario
      • Broadcasting
      • Receiving
      Multiple speaker technology
      Auracast
      Smart Home
      n.a.
      Aux out
      1x RCA (L/R)

    • Audio playback

      Playback media
      • Bluetooth
      • Audio-in
      • Vinyl
      • LP
      • Gramophone records

    • Convenience

      Buttons and controls
      • Power on/off
      • Main unit volume
      • Source switch
      • Play/Pause
      • Previous/Next track
      • Auracast
      • BT out

    • Compatibility

      Smartphone/tablet APP control
      Yes

    • Power

      Power supply
      100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      25.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Standing
      Width
      49.5  cm
      Depth
      40.4  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      Gross weight
      6.25  kg
      Nett weight
      4.5  kg
      Tare weight
      1.75  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC/DC Adaptor
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty Leaflet
      • Safety warranty sheet
      • Slipmat
      • 45 rpm adaptor

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Dimensions

      Main Unit (W x H x D)
      420x179x348  mm
      Main Unit Weight
      4.35  kg

    • Sustainability

      Plastic shell
      contains 30% RCS-certified recycled post-consumer acrylonitrile butadiene styrene TE-00132492

    • Turntable

      Turntable type
      Auto-stop
      Drive method
      Belt-driven
      Supported record size
      • 7 inch
      • 12 inch
      Rotation speed (rpm)
      • 33 1/3
      • 45
      • 78
      Stylus
      Replaceable
      Dust cover
      removable

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC power cord
    • Quick start guide
    • Warranty Leaflet
    Badge-D2C

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    • The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

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