Other items in the box
- AC power cord
- Quick start guide
- Warranty Leaflet
TAV3000B/79
The Stevie
Vinyl singles and LPs. Gramophone records. Playlists. Vibe to it all with the retro Bluetooth® turntable that spins as good as it streams. You don’t even need separate speakers to party—this deck has its stereo speakers built right in.See all benefits
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It might look like your uncle’s deck, but this turntable comes right up to date with its rich, warm sound and modern functionality. The all-in-one design fits perfectly on desks and sideboards—plus you get Bluetooth® convenience and our handy companion app to go with your vinyl.
From crate-digging finds to your most prized limited editions, you can spin 33 1/3 and 45 records—or even listen to 78 rpm gramophone records from way back in the day. Simply slide the selector to select the speed you want, then sit back and get lost in the music.
Two-way Bluetooth® connectivity lets you stream playlists to the turntable’s built-in speakers—or play your records through your wireless speakers or headphones. You can also broadcast music out from this record player to as many Auracast™ compatible speakers as you want.
With two 2.5” full-range drivers and a bass-reflex port, The Stevie is powerful enough to fill a small room with music. Sit back and relax or break out those dance moves as you enjoy rich, warm stereo sound that doesn’t skimp on the bass and can get loud without distortion.
The included Audio-Technica ATN3600L stylus tracks just right to keep those grooves sounding fresh and can be replaced if needed. Auto-Stop prevents records spinning when they’re finished, which also helps reduces wear on the stylus. You can remove the dust cover to better operate the tonearm—or because you like how The Stevie looks without it.
Ports include an RCA aux-out to connect to your hi-fi set up, and a 3.5 mm headphone out to connect to your wired headphones. There’s also an audio-in port so you can connect external devices like a CD or MP3 player and use The Stevie’s internal speakers for the music.
Download our companion app and you can use your smart device to select preset sound styles from the Digital Sound Control menu, fine-tune bass and treble frequencies in the equalizer, or create your own custom EQ setting: perfect for tweaking the vibe to suit the genres you love.
We use post-consumer recycled plastics in this product, and our packaging is plastic-free. Inserts are printed on recycled paper with soy-based ink, and the packaging itself is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Audio playback
Convenience
Compatibility
Power
Packaging dimensions
Accessories
Design
Dimensions
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Turntable
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