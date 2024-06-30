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  • Free your ears. Hear it all. Free your ears. Hear it all. Free your ears. Hear it all.

    Open-ear wireless sports headphones

    TAT3708BK/97

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Free your ears. Hear it all.

    These open-ear wireless headphones let you hear everything that’s going on around you-and your music too.

    See all benefits

    Available in:

    Open-ear wireless sports headphones

    Similar products

    See all Open-ear

    Free your ears. Hear it all.

    • Open-ear fit
    • Clear call quality

    Balanced sound wherever you are

    These headphones feature an Adaptive Equal Loudness Compensation (AELC) algorithm. This adjusts the treble and bass so that whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.

    AI mic for clear call quality

    Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    An IPX4 rating and powerful 13 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather. The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.

    Sound without earphones. Open-ear design

    With specialized chamber and algorithm, Directional Acoustic technology beams music into your ear canal, minimizing leakage and vibration and retaining detail and bass. All the benefits of an open-ear design with improved sound quality and comfort.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      13 mm
      Impedance
      20 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      92 dB (1K Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.4
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • HFP
      • AVRCP
      Supported codec
      SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      42.8  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      60
      Width
      41.3  cm
      Gross weight
      11.9  kg
      Height
      29.00  cm
      GTIN
      14895229149554

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Type of controls
      Touch

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      6 + 16  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
      Battery capacity(Case)
      300  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      45  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      13.4  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      13.4  cm
      Depth
      4.1  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      4895229149557
      Gross weight
      0.14  kg
      Nett weight
      0.075  kg
      Tare weight
      0.065  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      Ear-hook
      In-ear fitting type
      Open fit

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 AI mic

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      9.35*5.0*2.91  cm
      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      5.0*2.05*3.55  cm
      Total weight
      0.05  kg

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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