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  • Your sounds. Your moves. Your sounds. Your moves. Your sounds. Your moves.

    In-ear true wireless headphones

    TAT3255BL/00

    Your sounds. Your moves.

    Wherever. Whenever. These splash- and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones give you great sound and up to 24 hours play time with their charging case. If you’re on a long call, you can use just one earbud while the other one charges.

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    In-ear true wireless headphones

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    See all True Wireless Headphones

    Your sounds. Your moves.

    • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
    • Comfort fit
    • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
    • Up to 24 hours of music

    IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

    With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

    Portable USB-C charging case. Get up to 24 hours play time

    Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 6 hours play time on a single charge, plus 18 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you 1hr and of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

    Mono mode. Switch the mic between earbuds

    Need to take a call when your headphones are running low on power? Get more talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you can simply swap over when needed.

    Secure, comfortable fit

    You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.

    Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

    Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press of the multi-function button. Want to reject a call and keep listening? One press will take care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do take a call.

    Easily wake your smartphone's voice assistant

    Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask smartphone¡¯s voice assistant to play music, get directions and check informations, and more.

    Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

    These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.

    Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

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    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      6 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Magnet type
      NdFeB
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      90 dB (1K Hz)

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.1
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      37.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      27.5  cm
      Gross weight
      4.231  kg
      Height
      24.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 11078 3
      Nett weight
      1.176  kg
      Tare weight
      3.055  kg

    • Convenience

      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      17.8  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      12.8  cm
      Height
      10.4  cm
      Nett weight
      0.147  kg
      Gross weight
      0.507  kg
      Tare weight
      0.36  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 11078 0

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Music play time
      6 + 18  hour(s)
      Talk time
      5 hr
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 1 hr
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery capacity(Case)
      500  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      50  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      4  cm
      EAN
      48 95229 11078 6
      Gross weight
      0.139  kg
      Nett weight
      0.049  kg
      Tare weight
      0.09  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      4.2  cm
      Width
      3.6  cm
      Depth
      6.5  cm
      Weight
      0.049  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 pairs (S/M/L)
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable

    • Design

      Color
      Blue
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

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