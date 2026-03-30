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  • Tune out the noise, love the fit Tune out the noise, love the fit Tune out the noise, love the fit

    True wireless headphones

    TAT2200LB/97

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Tune out the noise, love the fit

    Flow through your days with the true wireless earbuds that feel lighter, fit better, and sound great. Active noise canceling lets you listen free from distractions, while textured ear tips keep the buds comfortably in place.

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    Available in:

    True wireless headphones

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    See all Noise-cancelling

    Tune out the noise, love the fit

    • Small buds. Comfort fit
    • Active Noise Canceling
    • 4-mic technology
    • Natural sound. Dynamic bass

    Great sound from the everyday buds that fit like a dream

    SecureFit textured ear tips bring you a fit that feels lighter and more comfortable, while creating a good seal for even better sound. Features like Dynamic Bass will let you enjoy the full power of your favorite tunes even if listening quietly.

    Always hear your music with Active Noise Canceling

    Active noise cancellation reduces external noise so you can focus on your tunes, podcasts, and calls. You can turn it on or off via the earbuds, or our companion app, and Awareness Mode will let outside sounds back in.

    4-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

    These headphones boast a four-mic setup, and two of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you’re in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t be distracted by what’s going on around you.

    Bluetooth® multipoint connectivity and easy pairing

    Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect to two devices at once. Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair are supported too.

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don’t mind a little rain! Wearing them on a particularly hot day? They won’t mind a little sweat either.

    Pocket-sized charging case with lanyard hole

    The small charging case slips easily into a pocket, or you can attach a strap to the lanyard hole and hang the case from your bag or belt loop. Mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.

    Up to 36 hours play time with case

    With noise canceling off, you get 8 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 28 hours from the charging case (with noise canceling on, you get 6 hours and an extra 21 from the case). For a quick boost, 10 minutes in the case gives you an extra 2 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.

    Philips Headphones app. Customize your experience

    Feel like your music’s missing something? Our companion app features EQ, an intuitive equalizer that lets you tweak the sound and explore different EQ settings using your fingertips. You can also use the app to activate Dynamic Bass, manage connected devices, update firmware, and more.

    Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

    The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, natural sound with deep bass. Whatever you’re listening to, you’ll love what you hear.

    GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

    We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      10 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      3 mW
      Sensitivity
      105db±2db (1kHz, 126mV)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      6.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      43.50  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      24.50  cm
      Gross weight
      2.95  kg
      Height
      12.50  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 17818 9
      Nett weight
      1.42  kg
      Tare weight
      1.53  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch
      Google Fast Pair
      Yes
      Microsoft Swift Pair
      Yes

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      11.30  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      10.40  cm
      Height
      10.00  cm
      Nett weight
      0.18  kg
      Gross weight
      0.32  kg
      Tare weight
      0.14  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 17818 6

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC on)
      6 + 21  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC off)
      8 + 28  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      10 mins for 2 hrs
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      10.1  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      410  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      50  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      11.2  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      9.6  cm
      Depth
      3.4  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 17818 2
      Gross weight
      0.085  kg
      Nett weight
      0.059  kg
      Tare weight
      0.026  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 pairs (S/M/L)
      Charging case
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Light Blue
      Wearing style
      In-ear
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      2 mics for each side

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      3.83 x 2.65 x 5.73  cm
      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      1.51 x 2.16 x 1.87  cm
      Total weight
      0.034  kg

    • ANC features

      ANC technology
      FF
      Awareness mode
      Yes
      Microphone for ANC
      2 mic
      ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
      Yes

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Multi-Function touch
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Plastic shell
      contains 55% GRS certified recycled post-consumer Polycarbonate TE-00132492

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