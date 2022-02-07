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    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT1207WT/00

    Grab and go

    Grab, connect and go! These fantastic True wireless headphones come with a super-small charging case that slips into your pocket for reliable, convenient sound wherever you go. IPX4 splash and sweat resistant and up to 18 hours play time!

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    True Wireless Headphones

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    Grab and go

    • Earbuds with a comfortable fit
    • Super-small charging case
    • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
    • Up to 18 hours play time

    Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

    These comfortable earbuds fit securely into your ear canals, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. Hear every beat and word! Enjoy real comfort with three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

    Super-small USB-C charging case

    This super-small case gives you real power in a tiny package. Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours play time and a fully charged case adds 12 hours more. For a quick boost, charge your headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    An IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather! The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.

    Integrated controls. Easy to pair

    Integrated controls on the earbuds let you pause your music, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant at the touch of a button. Once paired, the headphones will reconnect with your phone as soon as you take them out of the charging case.

    Make calls in mono mode using a single earbud

    Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using so simply swap over when your current earbud runs low on battery.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      6 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      3 mW
      Sensitivity
      97 dB (1k Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.2
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      22.2  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      22.2  cm
      Gross weight
      3.03  kg
      Height
      35.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 12583 1
      Nett weight
      1.392  kg
      Tare weight
      1.638  kg

    • Convenience

      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      10.3  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      10.2  cm
      Height
      16.5  cm
      Nett weight
      0.174  kg
      Gross weight
      0.332  kg
      Tare weight
      0.158  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 12583 8

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      6 + 12  hour(s)
      Talk time
      6 hr
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 1 hr
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      7.8  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      280  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      40  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      3  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 12583 4
      Gross weight
      0.094  kg
      Nett weight
      0.058  kg
      Tare weight
      0.036  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 pairs (S/M/L)
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 200 mm

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 mic

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      5.79 x 3.61 x 2.57  cm
      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      2.41 x 2.16 x 2.05  cm
      Total weight
      0.034  kg

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20238 2

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      Yes
      Voice assistant activation
      Manual
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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