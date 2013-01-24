Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Internet Radio

TAR8805/98
Overall rating / 5
  • More to love More to love More to love
    -{discount-value}

    Internet Radio

    TAR8805/98
    Overall rating / 5

    More to love

    Whatever you love, you’ll find it with ease on this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB+, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. Charge your mobile on the wireless Qi charging pad. See all benefits

    Internet Radio

    More to love

    Whatever you love, you’ll find it with ease on this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB+, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. Charge your mobile on the wireless Qi charging pad. See all benefits

    More to love

    Whatever you love, you’ll find it with ease on this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB+, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. Charge your mobile on the wireless Qi charging pad. See all benefits

    Internet Radio

    More to love

    Whatever you love, you’ll find it with ease on this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB+, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. Charge your mobile on the wireless Qi charging pad. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all radios-and-alarm-clocks

      More to love

      • DAB+
      • Spotify connect
      • Bluetooth®
      • with wireless phone charger
      Internet radio. Thousands of stations at your fingertips

      Internet radio. Thousands of stations at your fingertips

      This internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of program. The digital tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite internet, DAB+, or FM stations.

      Spotify Connect. Use a mobile device as a Spotify remote

      Spotify Connect. Use a mobile device as a Spotify remote

      Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. You can also stream from other music services via your mobile device.

      Wireless Qi charging pad. USB port

      Wireless Qi charging pad. USB port

      A wireless Qi charging pad sits on top of the radio. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port. There's a large, clear digital-time display, and key controls are located on the front panel.

      Sleek looks. Large 2.4" color display

      The matte-black wooden cabinet surrounds a large, high-gloss color display, and a black metal speaker grille. The display shows album art and song information from Spotify Connect, and station logos when you use internet radio or DAB.

      Dual alarms and sleep timer

      The Sleep Timer lets you drift into restful sleep with your favorite radio station playing in the background. The Dual Alarm function lets you set two different alarms. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm.

      Bass-reflex port. Full, powerful low tones

      Bass-reflex port. Full, powerful low tones

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • Internet Radio
        • DAB/DAB+
        DAB
        • info display
        • menu
        • smart scan
        Station presets
        20 FM, 20 DAB, 20 Internet radio/Podcast, 10 Spotify

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 3W
        Volume control
        rotary (digital)

      • Bluetooth® wireless technology

        Profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Range
        10M (free space)
        Version
        V4.2

      • Convenience

        Clock update
        DAB / Internet radio
        Alarms
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • DAB
        • FM
        • Internet Radio
        No. of alarms
        2

      • Charging

        Wireless power output
        Wireless power output
        10W
        USB devices
        5V, 1A

      • Display

        Type
        2.4" TFT color display

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 9V, 2.5A
        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        AC-DC adapter
        Quick start guide
        Yes
        World Wide Warranty leaflet
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Product width
        268  mm
        Product depth
        159.3  mm
        Product height
        113.5  mm
        Product weight
        1.31  kg
        Packaging Width
        358  mm
        Packaging Depth
        150  mm
        Packaging Height
        208  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.75  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.