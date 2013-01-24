Home
Portable Radio

TAR5505/79
Overall rating / 5
    Whip up an omelette to your morning playlist. Prep dinner while you stream a podcast. With DAB+, FM, and Bluetooth, this portable radio brings your kitchen to life. Plus, the kitchen timer function ensures you’ll get the recipe just right. See all benefits

      The kitchen radio

      • DAB+
      • Bluetooth®

      Great in the kitchen

      From non-stop music to the latest news, this digital radio is your ticket to better listening while you cook! The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception, and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite stations.

      Clear display. Kitchen timer

      See how long your dish has left to cook, at a glance. This portable radio boasts a kitchen timer, which is simple to set via the radio menu. The digital display shows a countdown timer in hours, minutes, and seconds.

      Beautiful design that fits right in

      A light wood cabinet surrounds the black gloss display panel and the speaker, which is covered in grey speaker fabric. There are buttons on the front of the radio for tuning, source selection, and more. Volume up/down is controlled via the sleek rotary dial.

      Compact and convenient

      Using the plug socket for your food mixer? Keep the music going with batteries instead. When you're done whisking, plug the portable radio into a mains supply using the AC cable.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • DAB/DAB+
        DAB
        • info display
        • menu
        • smart scan
        Station presets
        20

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        5W
        Volume control
        rotary (digital)

      • Bluetooth® wireless technology

        Profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Range
        10M (free space)
        Version
        V5.0

      • Convenience

        Backlight color
        white
        Display type
        LCD display

      • Alarm

        Kitchen timer
        Yes

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        4

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        AC-DC adapter
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Product width
        206.6  mm
        Product height
        140.6  mm
        Product depth
        106  mm
        Product weight
        0.86  kg
        Packaging Depth
        144  mm
        Packaging Height
        186  mm
        Packaging Width
        296  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.31  kg

