The kitchen radio
Whip up an omelette to your morning playlist. Prep dinner while you stream a podcast. With DAB+, FM, and Bluetooth, this portable radio brings your kitchen to life. Plus, the kitchen timer function ensures you’ll get the recipe just right. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
From non-stop music to the latest news, this digital radio is your ticket to better listening while you cook! The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception, and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite stations.
See how long your dish has left to cook, at a glance. This portable radio boasts a kitchen timer, which is simple to set via the radio menu. The digital display shows a countdown timer in hours, minutes, and seconds.
A light wood cabinet surrounds the black gloss display panel and the speaker, which is covered in grey speaker fabric. There are buttons on the front of the radio for tuning, source selection, and more. Volume up/down is controlled via the sleek rotary dial.
Using the plug socket for your food mixer? Keep the music going with batteries instead. When you're done whisking, plug the portable radio into a mains supply using the AC cable.
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Sound
Bluetooth® wireless technology
Convenience
Alarm
Power
Accessories
Dimensions