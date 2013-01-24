Home
1

    This small DAB+/FM radio looks great wherever you put it. The wooden cabinet and fabric speaker cover add a dash of minimalist warmth to any room. You get crystal-clear reception, plus a Gentle Wake alarm function that's perfect for guests.

    This small DAB+/FM radio looks great wherever you put it. The wooden cabinet and fabric speaker cover add a dash of minimalist warmth to any room. You get crystal-clear reception, plus a Gentle Wake alarm function that’s perfect for guests. See all benefits

    This small DAB+/FM radio looks great wherever you put it. The wooden cabinet and fabric speaker cover add a dash of minimalist warmth to any room. You get crystal-clear reception, plus a Gentle Wake alarm function that’s perfect for guests. See all benefits

      • DAB+

      Perfect in any room

      From morning grooves to late-night sounds, this radio fits perfectly on small tables, slim countertops, or the bookshelf. The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception. You can set up to 20 presets for your favorite stations.

      Beautiful design that fits right in

      A light wood cabinet surrounds the speaker, which is covered in grey speaker fabric. The black gloss display panel shows station information, and the time. There are buttons on top of the radio for tuning, source selection, and more.

      Alarm functions for overnight guests

      Set the Gentle Wake function and your guests will wake to a gradually increasing radio volume. You can use the dual alarm function to set two different alarms. Perfect if your guests are likely to snooze through the first alarm.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        1W
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20
        DAB
        • info display
        • menu
        • smart scan
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • DAB/DAB+

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • DAB
        • FM
        Backlight color
        white
        Display type
        LCD display

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        Cables/Connection
        AC-DC adapter

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9 mins

      • Dimensions

        Product width
        95  mm
        Product height
        154.5  mm
        Product depth
        109  mm
        Product weight
        0.52  kg
        Packaging Width
        236  mm
        Packaging Height
        150  mm
        Packaging Depth
        140  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.88  kg

