2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAR4406/79
Wake fully charged
Get up ready to rock. This FM clock radio will charge your mobile device while you sleep--and wakes you with a gently rising alarm tone or radio station. There’s also a Sleep Timer, so you can fall asleep listening to the radio too.
Mirror finish
FM digital tuning
USB phone charger
Tell the time at a glance with this FM alarm clock radio. The large digits mean the mirror-finished display is easy to see, and you can adjust the brightness to suit your room. Simple controls take care of setting the alarm, volume, and tuning.
A handy USB port lets you use the clock radio's power supply to charge your phone while you sleep. This alarm clock also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock-and your alarm will go off on time.
The dual alarm function lets you set two alarms, both of which can be set to use either an alarm tone or the radio. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.
2.1
of 5
8
Reviews
RV13
05/08/2022
Singapore
Verified buyer
Good-looking and Functional
It is really hard to find a nice mantel digital clock and I'm fortunate to come across this one from Philips. Looks really elegant and built with great quality!
Pros
Looks great and Functional
Cons
None
This review was made for TAR4406 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2022-04-05
This review was made for TAR4406 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2022-04-05
Sleep over
30/06/2025
Australia
Nice product let down by lacking instructions
Nice product but useless instruction pamphlet consisting of little icons with no explanations. Had to search internet to find proper instruction manual explaining everything in detail. From there it was all good.
Pros
Nice product
Cons
Absence of proper operating instructions
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR4406 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2025-05-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR4406 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2025-05-30
Jovima
09/01/2025
Australia
The product is compact and looks good
The instructions are not the clearest I have seen, and I can't seem to adjust the radio volume when it's set to wake me up.
Pros
Smart looking, large display, handy for those of us who wear glasses.
Cons
When set for radio to wake me, radio is too loud, and I can't see how to adjust it.
This review was made for TAR4406 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2024-12-09
This review was made for TAR4406 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2024-12-09