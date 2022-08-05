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Discontinued

Clock Radio

TAR4406/79

2.1

| (8) Reviews

Wake fully charged

Get up ready to rock. This FM clock radio will charge your mobile device while you sleep--and wakes you with a gently rising alarm tone or radio station. There’s also a Sleep Timer, so you can fall asleep listening to the radio too.

See all benefits

Wake fully charged

  • Mirror finish

  • FM digital tuning

  • USB phone charger

Mirror-finish display with large clock digits

Mirror-finish display with large clock digits

Tell the time at a glance with this FM alarm clock radio. The large digits mean the mirror-finished display is easy to see, and you can adjust the brightness to suit your room. Simple controls take care of setting the alarm, volume, and tuning.

USB port. Charge your phone

USB port. Charge your phone

A handy USB port lets you use the clock radio's power supply to charge your phone while you sleep. This alarm clock also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock-and your alarm will go off on time.

Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

The dual alarm function lets you set two alarms, both of which can be set to use either an alarm tone or the radio. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.1

of 5

8

Reviews

4

05/08/2022

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Good-looking and Functional

It is really hard to find a nice mantel digital clock and I'm fortunate to come across this one from Philips. Looks really elegant and built with great quality!

Pros

Looks great and Functional

Cons

None

This review was made for TAR4406 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2022-04-05

This review was made for TAR4406 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2022-04-05

30/06/2025

Australia

Australia

Nice product let down by lacking instructions

Nice product but useless instruction pamphlet consisting of little icons with no explanations. Had to search internet to find proper instruction manual explaining everything in detail. From there it was all good.

Pros

Nice product

Cons

Absence of proper operating instructions

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR4406 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2025-05-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR4406 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2025-05-30

09/01/2025

Australia

Australia

The product is compact and looks good

The instructions are not the clearest I have seen, and I can't seem to adjust the radio volume when it's set to wake me up.

Pros

Smart looking, large display, handy for those of us who wear glasses.

Cons

When set for radio to wake me, radio is too loud, and I can't see how to adjust it.

This review was made for TAR4406 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2024-12-09

This review was made for TAR4406 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2024-12-09

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