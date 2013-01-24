Home
Clock Radio

TAR4406/79
  Wake fully charged
    Clock Radio

    TAR4406/79
    Wake fully charged

    Get up ready to rock. This FM clock radio will charge your mobile device while you sleep--and wakes you with a gently rising alarm tone or radio station. There's also a Sleep Timer, so you can fall asleep listening to the radio too.

    Clock Radio

    Wake fully charged

    Wake fully charged

    Clock Radio

    Wake fully charged

      Wake fully charged

      • Mirror finish
      • FM digital tuning
      • USB phone charger
      Mirror-finish display with large clock digits

      Mirror-finish display with large clock digits

      Tell the time at a glance with this FM alarm clock radio. The large digits mean the mirror-finished display is easy to see, and you can adjust the brightness to suit your room. Simple controls take care of setting the alarm, volume, and tuning.

      USB port. Charge your phone

      USB port. Charge your phone

      A handy USB port lets you use the clock radio's power supply to charge your phone while you sleep. This alarm clock also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock-and your alarm will go off on time.

      Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

      Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

      The dual alarm function lets you set two alarms, both of which can be set to use either an alarm tone or the radio. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

      Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favorite station

      Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favorite station

      Drift into restful sleep with your favorite radio station playing in the background. You can set the Sleep Timer to play your selected station for up to two hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off automatically.

      Gentle Wake. Alarm tone or radio volume rises gently

      Gentle Wake. Alarm tone or radio volume rises gently

      Ease into your day thanks to the Gentle Wake function. Whichever alarm style you have chosen-alarm tone or radio—the volume starts low and gradually increases. No more waking with a shock!

      Battery backup in event of power failure

      Battery backup ensures memory of time during power failure

      Technical Specifications

      • Clock

        Display
        LED
        Type
        Digital
        Time format
        • 12H
        • 24H

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Alarm source
        • Buzzer
        • FM radio
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9 mins
        24 hours alarm reset
        Yes
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        FM
        FM frequency range
        87.5 - 108  MHz
        No. of preset stations
        20

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        700 mW
        Sound System
        Mono

      • Power

        Power type
        AC Input
        AC power input
        100-240V, 50/60 Hz
        Operation power consumption
        <7.5W
        Standby power consumption
        <1W
        Backup battery
        AAA x 2 (not included)

      • Charging

        USB devices
        5V, 1A

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Warranty certificate
        • Quick start guide

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        75  mm
        Product height
        110  mm
        Product width
        110  mm
        Product weight
        0.22  kg
        Packaging Depth
        118  mm
        Packaging Height
        114  mm
        Packaging Width
        133  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.44  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Warranty certificate
      • Quick start guide

