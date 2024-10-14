2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAR3505/79
Wake to crystal-clear radio
Start your day to the stations you love! With DAB+ and FM, this clock radio brings you hundreds of crackle-free stations to choose from. Listening in the evening? The sleep timer function makes sure you won’t leave the radio on all night.
DAB+
Dual alarm
This alarm clock automatically syncs time, and it also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm settings will be saved.
1.8
of 5
9
Reviews
Trixie2
14/10/2024
Australia
Verified buyer
Interesting but different features
The alarm needs to be set a minute or two early because it comes on quietly (as radio) and ramps up. It also only stays on for 30 minutes when I would like an hour. The only small problem is that every few minutes the radio suffers a very short, but mute, stutter. Overall though a good product.
Pros
Flexibility of settings
Cons
As in review
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR3505 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2023-09-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR3505 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2023-09-13
Camillagorilla
09/02/2024
Australia
Verified buyer
Small radio
Buttons hard to operate in the dark. Radio alarm only goes for half an hour.
Pros
Small
Cons
Short alarm time
This review was made for TAR3505 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2023-01-09
This review was made for TAR3505 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2023-01-09
PeterM57
18/10/2021
Australia
Not easy to set up and get working
Needed to download manual - as quick setup is very basic and just pictures that are hard to understand. Even with the manual it is hard to work out . I just wanted to set an alarm that would play for 60 min and then stop
Pros
instantly the correct time was present . and it found the DAB easily
Cons
alarm setting is difficult
This review was made for TAR3505 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2021-09-17
This review was made for TAR3505 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2021-09-17