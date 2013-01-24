Home
Clock Radio

TAR3505/79
    Wake to crystal-clear radio

    Start your day to the stations you love! With DAB+ and FM, this clock radio brings you hundreds of crackle-free stations to choose from. Listening in the evening? The sleep timer function makes sure you won’t leave the radio on all night. See all benefits

    Wake to crystal-clear radio

      Wake to crystal-clear radio

      • DAB+
      • Dual alarm

      Crackle-free radio reception at your fingertips

      From nonstop music to the latest news, this digital radio is your ticket to better listening. The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception, and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite stations. The display shows the time clearly.

      Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to the radio

      Drift into restful sleep with your favorite station playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to play the radio for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off.

      Dual alarm. One clock, two wakeup calls

      The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms, and the Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing alarm to ease you into the day. You can set it to work with the alarm tone or the radio.

      Auto time sync. Battery backup if the power fails

      This alarm clock automatically syncs time, and it also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm settings will be saved.

      Gentle Wake. Alarm tone or radio volume slowly increases

      The Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing alarm to ease you into the day. You can set it to work with the alarm tone or the radio.

      Technical Specifications

      • Clock

        Display
        LCD
        Type
        Digital
        Time format
        • 12H
        • 24H

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Alarm source
        • Buzzer
        • FM radio
        • DAB radio
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9 mins
        24 hours alarm reset
        Yes
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • DAB/DAB+
        DAB
        • info display
        • menu
        • smart scan
        No. of preset stations
        20 (FM), 20 (DAB)

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        1W
        Sound System
        Mono

      • Convenience

        Backlight color
        White
        Display brightness
        High/ Mid/ Low
        Volume control
        Up/ Down

      • Power

        Power type
        AC Input
        AC power input
        100-240V, 50/60 Hz
        Operation power consumption
        <3W
        Standby power consumption
        <1W
        Backup battery
        AAA x 2 (not included)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Warranty certificate
        • Quick start guide

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        54  mm
        Product height
        131  mm
        Product width
        131  mm
        Product weight
        0.268  kg
        Packaging Depth
        60  mm
        Packaging Height
        170  mm
        Packaging Width
        136  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.414  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Warranty certificate
      • Quick start guide

