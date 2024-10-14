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Discontinued

Clock Radio

TAR3505/79

1.8

| (9) Reviews

Wake to crystal-clear radio

Start your day to the stations you love! With DAB+ and FM, this clock radio brings you hundreds of crackle-free stations to choose from. Listening in the evening? The sleep timer function makes sure you won’t leave the radio on all night.

See all benefits

Wake to crystal-clear radio

  • DAB+

  • Dual alarm

Auto time sync. Battery backup if the power fails

This alarm clock automatically syncs time, and it also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm settings will be saved.

Digital tuning with up to 20 presets

Key controls on the top panel

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.8

of 5

9

Reviews

5
2

14/10/2024

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Interesting but different features

The alarm needs to be set a minute or two early because it comes on quietly (as radio) and ramps up. It also only stays on for 30 minutes when I would like an hour. The only small problem is that every few minutes the radio suffers a very short, but mute, stutter. Overall though a good product.

Pros

Flexibility of settings

Cons

As in review

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR3505 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2023-09-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR3505 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2023-09-13

09/02/2024

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Small radio

Buttons hard to operate in the dark. Radio alarm only goes for half an hour.

Pros

Small

Cons

Short alarm time

This review was made for TAR3505 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2023-01-09

This review was made for TAR3505 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2023-01-09

18/10/2021

Australia

Australia

Not easy to set up and get working

Needed to download manual - as quick setup is very basic and just pictures that are hard to understand. Even with the manual it is hard to work out . I just wanted to set an alarm that would play for 60 min and then stop

Pros

instantly the correct time was present . and it found the DAB easily

Cons

alarm setting is difficult

This review was made for TAR3505 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2021-09-17

This review was made for TAR3505 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2021-09-17

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